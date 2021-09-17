Baltimore Woman Jamerria Hall, Accused Of Killing Her Two Children, Found Incompetent To Stand Trial

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jamerria Hall, a 28-year-old woman accused of murdering her two young children, was found incompetent to stand trial, the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office told WJZ.

Police said Hall confessed in late August to killing six-year-old Da’neria Thomas and eight-year-old Davin Thomas.

Police were called to Coventry Manor Apartments in Southwest Baltimore the afternoon of September 24 because of an odor. There, they found the two children, their bodies in “early stages” of decomposition.

Officials said Hall was found incompetent at a hearing on September 3. She is charged with two counts each of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

