CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Woman Jamerria Hall, Accused Of Killing Her Two Children, Found Incompetent To Stand Trial

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vLmPH_0bzawS8h00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jamerria Hall, a 28-year-old woman accused of murdering her two young children, was found incompetent to stand trial, the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office told WJZ.

Police said Hall confessed in late August to killing six-year-old Da’neria Thomas and eight-year-old Davin Thomas.

Police were called to Coventry Manor Apartments in Southwest Baltimore the afternoon of September 24 because of an odor. There, they found the two children, their bodies in “early stages” of decomposition.

Officials said Hall was found incompetent at a hearing on September 3. She is charged with two counts each of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments / 25

Jenna Schmidt
8d ago

This women was already in jail for a year in 2018 for taking them sweet little kids and burning down the house. CPS Should have never given her them kids back to begin with. This would have never happen. As well as the neighbor's heard Da'Neria, 6, yelling "MOMMY NO". They found her in the bath tub with a clothing object wrapped around her neck. Davin, 8, found in the living room stabbed. We need to be praying for these kid's , who suffered an awful death and probably not so great life prior. Feel's every time someone does something horrible now it's because of Mental illness. Them poor beautiful children. God be with them. So sad.

Reply(2)
7
Pamme Mellison #BLM
8d ago

U do know everyone that commits crime are not well at most and do suffer from many thing's that go untreated so by putting someone in prison Instead of a facility that will help them will only create a greater chance of being worse.

Reply(5)
4
Pamme Mellison #BLM
8d ago

RIP🙏🏽❤ to her kid's as well being as though their mother may have been suffering from mental unstableness.

Reply
4
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Tony Evans Jr. Charged With Allegedly Shooting, Wounding Woman In August, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 41-year-old man was charged with first-degree attempted murder earlier this month for allegedly shooting a woman in August, Baltimore Police said Saturday. Tony Evans Jr. was served with the warrant charging him for allegedly shooting and wounding a 23-year-old woman in her lower extremities in the 600 block of South Bond Street on Aug. 22, police said. Evans was being held at the Baltimore Central Booking Intake Facility for allegedly committing another crime when the warrant was served. He was arrested Aug. 28 for allegedly stealing a vehicle on Aug. 28 and was armed with a handgun, police said.    
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Three Shot In Separate Baltimore Shootings Saturday, Including Boy, 14

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were shot in separate shootings in Baltimore Saturday, and one of them was a 14-year-old boy, Baltimore Police said. The boy was shot in the left leg about 1:40 p.m. in the 200 block of East Lafayette Avenue and taken to a hospital. Police described his injury as nonlife-threatening. Witnesses told police they saw a gray Hyundai fleeing the scene, heading north on nearby Chester Street. A little more than an hour earlier in the 2000 block of Division Street, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh. The man, whom police said is not...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ex-Hyattsville Police Officer Gets Jail Time For Flashing Gun At Teens

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Hyattsville police officer was sentenced to jail time Friday for flashing a gun at a group of teens during a confrontation in Columbia last year. Mitchell Joseph Lowry, 30, will serve 30 days in jail after pleading guilty in July to a count of first-degree assault, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office for Howard County. The sentence handed down by Howard County Circuit Judge Timothy McCrone was significantly lighter than the year-long sentence sought by prosecutors. The charge stems from an incident that occurred July 13, 2020, at an apartment community off Little Patuxent Parkway. Authorities said an...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Seek Missing 38-Year-Old Robin Muscolino

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman missing since last month. Robin Muscolino’s mother told police she last saw her 38-year-old daughter on Aug. 1. Muscolino is frequently seen in the Patapsco Avenue corridor in Brooklyn, although her last whereabouts are unknown, police said. Her mother told police Muscolino may be addicted to drugs and may be homeless. A description of what she was wearing is also unknown. She may own a white 2007 Chevrolet Uplander with unknown paper Delaware tags, police said. Anyone with information about Muscolino’s whereabouts is asked to call Officer Ed Creed, the Southern District’s missing persons’ liaison, at 410-396-2499.  
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

New Trial Ordered For Shawn Little Convicted In Mistaken Identity Killing Of Ray Glasgow, 17

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Court of Special Appeals ordered a new trial for the man convicted in the mistaken identity killing of a popular lacrosse player. Ray Glasgow, 17, a Baltimore City College High School student, was killed in 2018. Shawn Little was sentenced to 30 years for the murder. However, a new trial has been ordered after it came to light that the judge had communicated with a juror, and defense attorneys were not made aware of that.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Grand Jury Indicts 3 Suspects In Murder Of 8-Year-Old PJ Evans

LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — A grand jury in Prince George’s County indicted three suspects Thursday in the death of eight-year-old PJ Evans, who was struck by a stray bullet. The suspects are 21-year-old Desmond Nkwocha, 23-year-old Mark Nkwocha and 23-year-old George Shamman. The three were charged in mid-September. On Aug. 24, officers responded to the 1600 block of Brightseat Rd for a reported shooting. There, they found Evans in an apartment, struck by a bullet that was fired from outside the apartment. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died. Evans was playing video games when he was struck, officials said. Investigation revealed...
LANDOVER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Police Investigating Overnight Shooting In Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting that took place around 10:25p.m. in the 8000 block of Greenleaf Terrace. Officers responding to the scene were notified a male victim was laying on the ground in the 8000 block of Crainmount Drive, which is adjacent to Greenleaf Terrace. The 23-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso and was transported to Shock Trauma with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shooting occurred on Greenleaf Terrace and are asking anyone with information to call the Eastern District at (410) 222-6145 or our anonymous tip line at (410) 222-4700. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Charged With Murder In Fatal Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man is charged with first- and second-degree murder in a May shooting in south Baltimore, police said. Craig Carter, 32, was arrested Wednesday for the shooting death of 40-year-old Ronald White. Officers responded midday on May 17 to the 200 block of Harmison Street, where they found White shot multiple times. He was transported to Shock Trauma, where he later died. After examining evidence and interviewing witnesses, investigators identified Carter as a suspect. He is being held in Central Booking without bail until his trial, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Murder#Wjz#Da N Eria Thomas
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Convicted Of Murdering His Wife In 2018 Sentenced To Life In Prison

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials announced that 59-year-old Cleveland DeShields was sentenced to life in prison with the first 25 years to be served without the possibility of parole for the 2018 murder of his wife, Wanda Diggins. “This case is another heartbreaking example of the devastating outcome of domestic violence,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. “I want to encourage any resident experiencing violence in their home to immediately contact the SAO tip line at 1-877-SAO-4TIP to be connected to resources that could save their life.” On Nov. 2, 2018, just after 11:30 p.m., crews responded to the 1700 block of N. Bentlou...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

29-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Fatally Stabbed In Baltimore Thursday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in Baltimore Thursday evening. Officers responded to Sinai Hospital just after 5:30 p.m. after learning that a stabbing victim had been dropped off. There, they found the 29-year-old victim suffering from multiple wounds. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after. Detectives are currently working to determine where the incident occurred. Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Prince George’s County Officer Pointed Gun At Driver In Annapolis Road Rage Incident, Police Say

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County officer was charged and removed from duty after he was accused of pointing his department-issued gun at another driver, authorities said Thursday. Cpl. James Thornley, 47, was suspended without pay and is the subject of an internal investigation after his arrest Wednesday, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. Thornley was booked into the Prince George’s County Correctional Center, where he’s being held without bond on charges of assault, reckless endangerment and use of a firearm in a violent crime. The arrest stems from an incident that happened about 7 a.m. Aug. 26 near the intersection of Forest Drive and Chinquapin Round Road in Annapolis, the Annapolis Police Department said. Officers answering a road rage call that morning met with a woman who told them another driver, who was dressed in a Prince George’s County police uniform, pulled a handgun and pointed it at her. No one was hurt during the incident. Based on the victim’s report, investigators identified the suspect as Thornley, who was off-duty and driving his personal vehicle home from work at the time. Thornley, a patrol officer, is an 18-year veteran of the force who joined the Prince George’s County Police Department in 2003.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot multiple times in southwest Baltimore Friday morning, Baltimore Police said. Officers responded at 7:25 a.m. to the 2500 block of McHenry Street for Shot Spotter alerts. There, they found the man sitting in the passenger seat of a car. He had been shot in the chest, arms and leg. The victim was transported to a hospital and died shortly after, police said. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Teen Charged In Hijacking Of 10-Year-Old’s Minibike

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A teenager is in custody and another is at large after authorities say the pair commandeered a 10-year-old boy’s minibike in Glen Burnie. The incident happened about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday on King George Drive near Whitman Drive, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said the boy was riding his minibike around the neighborhood when the two suspects rode up, shoved him off his bike and took off with it. A search of the area led to the arrest of an 18-year-old Essex man who was found with the stolen bike. There was no sign of the second suspect, described only as a white male in his teens in black clothes. Online court records show the 18-year-old faces robbery, theft and assault charges. Anyone with information about this case or the identity of the second suspect is asked to call Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line 410-222-4700.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teen Arrested After Loaded Handgun & Ammunition Was Found At Chesapeake High School

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police announced that a teen has been arrested after a loaded handgun along with ammunition was found at Chesapeake High School in Essex Wednesday. Police said the teen surrendered earlier today and detectives do not believe any additional students were involved. The teen has been charged as an adult on drug and weapon offenses. Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now #Breaking Baltimore County police arrested a suspect this afternoon in connection to the loaded handgun and ammunition a school administrator discovered at Chesapeake High School on Wednesday. https://t.co/IHINgmnOhf pic.twitter.com/urc0y1Il8X — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 23, 2021
ESSEX, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Dies After Being Shot In The Head In Baltimore Double Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed in a double shooting that happened in broad daylight in south Baltimore Thursday, police said. Officers responded around 1 p.m. to several shot-spotter alerts at 9th Street near Patapsco Avenue, where they found a 32-year-old man who was shot in the head. Police said he was found laying on the sidewalk and was pronounced dead at the scene. Around the corner at St. Victor Street and Patapsco Avenue, officers found a 34-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was hospitalized and is in stable condition, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Westminster Police Seeking Public’s Assistance In Identifying Bank Robbery Suspect

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Westminister Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a bank robbery suspect. Officials said just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, the suspect robbed the New Windsor State Bank at 444 WMC Drive. Authorities said no weapon was displayed and the suspect was last seen running towards West Main Street. Westminster Police (Courtesy) The suspect is described as a white male between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet 1 inch tall. He has dark hair and a medium build and was last seen wearing a camouflage hat, black glasses, a gray t-shirt over a white shirt, black pants and tan boots. Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect to contact Lieutenant Jeffrey Schuster at (410) 848-3846. To send an anonymous tip via text message, text the keyword “TIPWPD” and your tip to 847411 or call the tip line at (410) 857-8477.  
WESTMINSTER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former Safe Streets Member Sentenced For Drug Distribution Conspiracy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Safe Streets member has been sentenced to over 11 years in Federal Prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Maryland announced Wednesday. Safe Streets is a community-based program to reduce gun violence in high violence areas of Baltimore. Officials said Ronald Alexander, 50, was employed by Safe Streets while he distributed narcotics. According to Alexander’s plea agreement, he operated a “drug shop” in northwest Baltimore. Law enforcement monitored his texts and watched him obtain drugs from his co-defendant, a supplier, outside a gas station multiple times. Officials said Alexander used his status...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Couple Sues Police Department After Traumatizing Encounter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  On April 8, James Como and Wanda Redd attended a family gathering in the Overlea neighborhood of Baltimore County. As the couple walked to their car, they were stopped by two police officers in the parking lot. According to Baltimore County Police, they were called to the area at around 1:45 a.m. for reports of a public disturbance and reports of a couple fighting. “We weren’t fighting, I didn’t have no bruises, he didn’t have no bruises, he didn’t have anything, nothing was wrong with us,” said Wanda Redd in an interview with WJZ Tuesday. The officers questioned Redd and Como...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police: Woman Shot In The Leg In South Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg in South Baltimore Tuesday. Officers responded to an area hospital just before 5:00 p.m. to investigate a walk-in shooting victim. There, they found a woman with a non-life-threatening injury. Detectives learned that the victim was shot in the 1000 block of W. Patapsco Avenue. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2499. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Six Rowhomes Involved In West Baltimore Fire, No Injuries Reported

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Fire officials are investigating after six rowhomes were involved in a fire Thursday night. Firefighters responded to the 600 block of South Payson Street just before 8 p.m. On the scene, the fire could be seen showing through the roof. A total of six homes were involved — four occupied and two were vacant. Officials said that no one was injured. Shortly before 8pm #BCFD responded to 600blk of S Payson St for a reported fire involving multiple homes. Once on scene FFs had a total of 6 homes with fire showing through the roof: 4 occupied & 2 vacant. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/BCCp98v2jO — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) September 24, 2021
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy