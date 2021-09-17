Cincinnati Reds activate Jesse Winker, place Tyler Naquin on IL
The Cincinnati Reds activated Jesse Winker from the injured list Friday and placed fellow outfielder Tyler Naquin on the 10-day IL.
Winker, 28, has been sidelined for just over one month due to an intercostal strain. He aggravated the injury on a swing during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 15.
Winker is in the midst of a breakout season, batting .307 with career highs in home runs (24), RBIs (71) and runs (77). He made the All-Star team for the first time this season.
Naquin, 30, was placed on the injured list due to bruised ribs. The move is retroactive to Tuesday.
He is batting .270 with career-high totals in homers (19), RBIs (70) and hits (111) this season.
Also on Friday, the Reds released right-hander Brad Brach.
Brach, 35, posted a 1-2 record with a 6.30 ERA in 35 relief appearances this season.
–Field Level Media
