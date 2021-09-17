Upton Resolution Calls On Canada To Store Nuclear Waste Away From The Great Lakes

Congressman Fred Upton has introduced a resolution opposing the permanent storage of any nuclear waste neat the Great Lakes. He and Congressman Dan Kildee authored the bipartisan resolution calling on Canada not to store spent nuclear fuel in the Great Lakes Basin. Upton and other lawmakers from the region have called on Canada to select a spent fuel storage site that could not threaten the Great Lakes as that country is in the process of choosing a site for long term storage and among the locations under consideration is along the shore of Lake Huron. In 2019, the House Energy and Commerce Committee approved a bipartisan amendment to the Nuclear Waste Policy Amendments Act expressing the will of Congress that the governments of the U.S. and Canada should not allow for the permanent or long-term storage of spent nuclear fuel or other radioactive waste near the Great Lakes. The resolution announced this week continues that position. Upton says, “We can never allow hazardous materials of any kind – particularly nuclear waste – to be stored anywhere near the Great Lakes. Period.”