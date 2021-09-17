CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Jets vs. New England Patriots: Expert prediction, 3 things to watch in Week 2

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD — It's a big weekend for the New York Jets. Fans will be back at MetLife Stadium for the first time in 21 months. New coach Robert Saleh and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will be making their home debuts. And they have the perfect chance to make a...

Just a couple of statements before we get started. Number one, I was very proud to wear the FDNY hat today. As a native New Yorker, I had lots of friends and people that I know, care and love be in some way impacted on 9/11. To stand there and honor and remember the first responders of New York, to remember people who ran towards the fire, not away from it, to remember all the lives that were lost, all the families that had to move on, especially specific to my family, remember Father Judge, a special man who gave comfort to my wife's family after they lost my wife's sister Cheryl in TWA 800. That meant a great deal to me and it was great to see the way the National Football League honored not just 9/11 but 9/12 today. With regard to the game, I'm very proud of our football team. We had a really hard camp. We worked really hard. To come into this game and not have any guys cramp, to have no injuries really going into the game, you know it was a testament to our players and to the people that work downstairs – our training room, the wellness people – you know I gave them all a game ball. I thought the strength staff; the medical staff has done an excellent job. Then obviously credit to the Jets. You can tell they are going to be a really good football team. They played hard. Zach Wilson I think you saw the special things that he is going to be able to do. It certainly wasn't perfect. We would have liked to put the game away and played better. But to get the onside kick and pop a run into a four-minute defense was gratifying for all of us. We will get better. We will get ready for next week. But that was my thoughts. But I'll just finally say it was great to play in front of the fans. It was great to walk off the field not having to hear Ed Foley sing Sweet Caroline in the locker room but hearing the fans sing it was wonderful and special. Thank you to them for the energy they gave us today.
NY Jets vs. New England Patriots: 3 keys to support Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson needs better support to defeat the New England Patriots. The primary story emanating from Zach Wilson‘s New York Jets debut was the extreme lack of support he received. Wilson had a league-high 20% of his catchable pass attempts dropped. Moreover, the Carolina Panthers pressured him on 51% of his dropbacks, the second-highest rate among qualified quarterbacks in Week 1.
New England Patriots-New York Jets rivalry goes to Gen Z at QB: Mac Jones, Zach Wilson

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New England Patriots-New York Jets rivalry enters a new phase Sunday. Let's call it the Mac & Zach era. For the first time in the 62-year history of the series, the Patriots and Jets will start rookie quarterbacks against each other -- Mac Jones and Zach Wilson, respectively. These aren't just any rookies. They're both first-round draft picks and are considered the long-term answers at the position.
MORSE: Week 2 Preview – Patriots at New York Jets

Here we are in week two and we have what may be a critical game for the Patriots. They are playing the New York Jets, another division rival, in their home opener at the Meadowlands. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses and don’t want to start the season at 0-2. The Jets lost to Carolina by a score of 19-14.
After 2 games, here's what NY Jets want Zach Wilson to do from now on

FLORHAM PARK — It didn't take long for New York Jets coach Robert Saleh to diagnose the problem with his young quarterback. In the immediate aftermath of last weekend's embarrassing 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots, Saleh stood at a lectern near the Jets locker room in MetLife Stadium and needed only six words to describe what went wrong for Zach Wilson.
Mac Jones Throws 3 INTs, Patriots’ Offense Struggles Mightily In Loss To Saints

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots entered Sunday looking to improve to 2-1 on the season. It didn’t go as planned. In what was an offensive struggle for both sides, Mac Jones committed two costly turnovers that led directly to two Saints touchdowns, in what turned out to be a 28-13 victory for visiting New Orleans. Mac Jones completed 30 of his 50 passes for 270 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. The first two were very costly, leading directly to two Saints’ touchdowns. The final pick came at the end of the game. Jameis Winston completed 13 of his 21 passes for...
Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?

Hunter Renfroe Shares Tribute To Late Father After Cancer Death: 'He Fought The Good Fight'. It took months for the Houston Texans to become amenable to the idea of trading Deshaun Watson. Now that they’ve reportedly acknowledged a willingness to move him, the process hasn’t sped up much. But with...
