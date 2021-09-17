Xiaomi is offering free filmmaking classes with Sundance
Xiaomi has announced a new partnership with the global community and learning platform Sundance Collab for a course that centers around mobile filmmaking. Xiaomi, who recently launched its creator-focused series, will offer a series of lessons that aims to teach how to make footage shot on smartphones more cinematic. The course aims to teach technical skills, like choosing the right gear and learning to operate their smartphone, to logistical skills, like scouting for locations.geekspin.co
