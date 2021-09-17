CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

Spring Lake Heights police praised for ‘compassionate’ crisis intervention

By Sanne Young
Star News Group
Star News Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WBNUR_0bzaujGa00

FREEHOLD — The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Acting Prosecutor Lori Linskey have issued a statement describing crisis intervention work done by several officers of the Spring Lake Heights Police Department, under the leadership of Chief Edward W. Gunnell, as not only exemplary, but also compassionate.
Earlier this month, Patrolmen Ray Kwiatkowski, Ian Davis and Michael O’Neill responded to the scene of a school bus pulled over to the side of the road with a young passenger in crisis, having possibly sustained injury, the prosecutor said.
“Requesting that responding units turn off their police lights and sirens, Patrolman Kwiatkowski – who earlier this year volunteered to become the department’s designated Special Needs Officer, meaning he is often first to respond to such calls – spoke with the child and established a rapport, calming the child and bringing the situation to a peaceful conclusion.
“It wasn’t the first such call for Ptl. Kwiatkowski – several months ago, he, Ptl. Davis, and Sgt. Zachary Ramp responded to a private residence on a report of an individual in crisis. Again asking responding units to silence their sirens and turn off their lights, Ptl. Kwiatkowski managed to make contact with the individual, establish a rapport, and ensure that the individual was able to access appropriate care,” the prosecutor stated.

Star News Group

BSA Pack 31 hosts Cub Scout recruitment night

SPRING LAKE — BSA Pack 31, sponsored by Goodwill Fire Company No. 2, held its recruitment night last Wednesday featuring a special presentation by falconer Bill Ponder. The meeting on Sept. 15 kicked off the first night of the season, Pat Daniels, committee chair for Pack 31, said. “The idea is to get boys excited and show them what kinds of opportunities they will get to experience in Scouts,” Ms.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
Star News Group

Field house project underway at Manasquan High School

MANASQUAN — Rob Notley, construction manager with New Road Construction, provided the board with an update on the school district’s field house project Tuesday night. The field house is a 200-foot-by-160-foot indoor training facility to be built on the current high school softball field. The facility will include a 160-foot-by-160-foot fully lighted turf field, lined for multiple sports, a weight training room, a dedicated wrestling space, retractable batting cages, restrooms and storage.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Star News Group

Borough traffic changes ordinance introduced

BRADLEY BEACH  — During Tuesday evenings governing body meeting an ordinance pertaining to traffic changes in the borough was introduced.  Ordinance 2021-27 implements new traffic regulations on Second Avenue and Third Avenue and a new stop sign on Newark Avenue and Madison Avenue in the borough.  The new regulations on the western end of Second and Third Avenue is primarily one block of a one way street closest to Main Street said Mayor Larry Fox.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
Star News Group

Drowning death reported in rough waters off of Brick Beach I

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A 54-year-old man in distress was pulled from rough surf Saturday afternoon at Brick Beach I, but later succumbed to the effects of the incident, Brick Township Police confirmed. Police said they originally received a call about a swimmer in distress in the ocean off of Brick Beach I after two surfers noticed him and tried to rescue him.
BRICK, NJ
Star News Group

Belmar holds moving memorial for 9/11 victims and survivors

BELMAR — For 19 years, they ran in silence on the Belmar and Spring Lake boardwalk in a moving vigil to those lost in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.  On the 20th anniversary of the worst terrorist attack in the nation’s history, which killed nearly 3,000, including 146 Monmouth County residents, hundreds took to the beachfront to once again run in quiet contemplation.
BELMAR, NJ
Star News Group

Point Beach commemorates Sept. 11, 2001 anniversary

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Borough officials, local first responders and community members of all ages gathered at the bandshell at the corner of Baltimore and Arnold avenues Saturday for the Never Forget Memorial Ceremony to remember and honor all those lost during the terrorist  attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. “The 20th Anniversary of Sept.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Star News Group

On Sept. 11, the borough lights up the darkness

BELMAR — Across the beachfront in Monmouth County, residents took to the boardwalks to light up the night sky on Saturday in memory of those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 attacks 20 years ago. Across the county’s oceanfront, mourners gathered to shine their flashlights, cellphone lights or glow sticks into the air at 8:46 p.m.,
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Star News Group

Boys school on Van Zile ruled to temporarily close for inspection

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A Superior Court judge ruled at a hearing on Monday that the illegal private Orthodox Jewish boys school on Van Zile Road will be temporarily closed to allow the township to conduct a safety inspection of the property later this week, according to Mayor John Ducey. Judge Craig Wellerson ruled that if the former Temple Beth Or property, that has been operating illegally for over a month, passes inspection, the school will then be able to reopen but must file an application for change-of-use to go before the township planning board by Oct.
BRICK, NJ
