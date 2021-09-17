Spring Lake Heights police praised for ‘compassionate’ crisis intervention

FREEHOLD — The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Acting Prosecutor Lori Linskey have issued a statement describing crisis intervention work done by several officers of the Spring Lake Heights Police Department, under the leadership of Chief Edward W. Gunnell, as not only exemplary, but also compassionate.

Earlier this month, Patrolmen Ray Kwiatkowski, Ian Davis and Michael O’Neill responded to the scene of a school bus pulled over to the side of the road with a young passenger in crisis, having possibly sustained injury, the prosecutor said.

“Requesting that responding units turn off their police lights and sirens, Patrolman Kwiatkowski – who earlier this year volunteered to become the department’s designated Special Needs Officer, meaning he is often first to respond to such calls – spoke with the child and established a rapport, calming the child and bringing the situation to a peaceful conclusion.

“It wasn’t the first such call for Ptl. Kwiatkowski – several months ago, he, Ptl. Davis, and Sgt. Zachary Ramp responded to a private residence on a report of an individual in crisis. Again asking responding units to silence their sirens and turn off their lights, Ptl. Kwiatkowski managed to make contact with the individual, establish a rapport, and ensure that the individual was able to access appropriate care,” the prosecutor stated.

