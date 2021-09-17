CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for seniors, high-risk

By MATTHEW PERRONE and LAURAN NEERGAARD
NewsTimes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Dealing the White House a stinging setback, a government advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots across the board, and instead endorsed the extra vaccine dose only for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease.

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Paul Offit
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Booster#Ap#Americans#The White House#Johnson Johnson#Tufts University#Ministry Of Health#Israeli
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
KION News Channel 5/46

CDC asks the unvaccinated not to travel this weekend and says even vaccinated need to weigh the risk

By Madeline Holcombe, CNN Due to the surge of Covid-19 cases, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking unvaccinated Americans not to travel during the Labor Day holiday weekend. The US is surpassing an average of 160,000 new cases a day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. With The post CDC asks the unvaccinated not to travel this weekend and says even vaccinated need to weigh the risk appeared first on KION546.
TRAVEL
PIX11

Who’s eligible for Pfizer booster shots after CDC announcement?

(AP) – Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. Here’s a look at the nuts and bolts of this new phase of the vaccination campaign: Who should get the Pfizer booster? People who got two Pfizer shots at […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRDO News Channel 13

Pfizer booster shot approved by CDC for at-risk groups

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially recommended Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for people at higher risk for COVID-19. Booster doses should be given at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series. The updated CDC guidance recommends Pfizer booster shots for people 65 years The post Pfizer booster shot approved by CDC for at-risk groups appeared first on KRDO.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy