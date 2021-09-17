CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US admits Kabul drone strike killed 10 civilians

By Josh Marcus
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S9i7H_0bzatqAE00

The US military has admitted that a late August drone strike meant to foil an Isis-K threat mistakenly killed 10 people, all of them civilians.

“It was a mistake,” a senior US official told reporters of the 29 August drone attack.

Military leaders initially defended the strike. The US praised the attack, the final drone strike of the 20-year US war in Afghanistan before US troops left, for “eliminating an imminent Isis-K threat” to the Kabul airport, adding that it didn’t have indications of any apparent civilian deaths in the residential neighborhood it just hit with a missile. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, later called the strike “ righteous .”

Upon further investigation, however, it was revealed that both the information leading up to the strike and the official version of events that initially followed were both incorrect.

“I offer my profound condolences to the family and friends of those who were killed,” CENTCOM Commander General Kenneth McKenzie said on Friday.

The military initially believed the driver of the Toyota sedan they struck with a Hellfire missile was involved in a plot because he had a brief, innocuous interaction outside of what’s believed to be an Isis safehouse in Kabul, and loaded something into the back of his trunk believed to be explosives.

The driver, whose identity was unknown as drone pilots pulled the trigger, according to The New York Times , was actually Zemari Ahmadi, who worked for a US aid group delivering food and educational assistance to refugees. His trunk was likely full of water bottles.

Another victim was Ahmad Naser , who came to Kabul to escape the Taliban after having served as a guard at the American military’s Camp Lawton, in Herat. He was applying for a US Special Immigrant Visa to leave the country, given the risk of reprisals against him for aiding the Americans.

US officials also claimed that secondary explosions after the strike strengthened the case that they had hit a terrorist, though they now believe the blasts were likely from a home gas or propane tank.

MILITARY
The Independent

ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

