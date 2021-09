The Gloucester Township Campus of Camden County Technical Schools will be sponsoring a Food Truck and Craft Fair Fall Festival on Saturday, October 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The school is located in Gloucester Township at 343 Berlin Cross Keys Road, Sicklerville, NJ. All are invited to attend this family friendly event. The admission and parking are both free. There will be assorted food trucks, crafters & artisans, games and prizes for children, pumpkins, mums for sale, scarecrow making kits, pumpkin painting, raffle baskets, live music, and more.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO