Kingsport officials announced in a press release that the new City Hall on Broad Street has opened its doors. Deputy City Manager, Ryan McReynolds, says he is thankful for the great people who worked on consolidating multiple departments and buildings to better serve the community at Kingsport City Hall. The new Kingsport City Hall is ADA-compliant and has more than 270 nearby parking spots. Officials say this new City Hall is convenient to the entire community as it houses numerous vital departments such as the City Clerk, Board of Mayor, and Public Works. All members of the community are invited to the ribbon cutting and open house of the new Kingsport City Hall on September 28th at 4 PM.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 11 DAYS AGO