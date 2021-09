If you thought for one second during his nine-year tenure in Raleigh that Dave Doeren never heard, or paid attention to, N.C. State stuff, you would be wrong. Doeren may have downplayed it whenever asked about it, but he knew what it was. He has heard the horror stories and even been around for a few. For a while it looked like he was about to be a part of another.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO