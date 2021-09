We're now less than three weeks away from the Windows 11 launch, and as we head into the home stretch, it is looking increasingly likely that Microsoft will stick with its Trusted Module Platform (TPM) 2.0 requirement. At least initially—who knows what Microsoft may decide down the line, if and when this becomes more of a headache than it's worth. For now, however, Microsoft isn't changing course, and instead is attempting to clear up confusion by directing people to a support article on the matter.

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO