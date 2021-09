Coronavirus hospitalization numbers are decreasing, but health experts say not for a good reason. In fact, it’s because the number of deaths are rising. Health officials say there have been 30 deaths in Madison County in just seven days. They want the community to know these are people and not just data, and it’s why they’re urging everyone to do their part to keep themselves and those around them safe for this virus.

MADISON COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO