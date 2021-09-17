CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOJ Announces Nationwide Takedown Of 'Corrupt Medical Professionals' For $1.4 Billion Telemedicine Fraud

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a massive nationwide takedown that led to hundreds of charges in a $1.4 billion telemedicine fraud. The damages include $29 million in COVID-19 healthcare fraud, $133 million connected to substance abuse treatment facilities, or “sober homes,” and $160 million connected to other healthcare fraud and illegal opioid distribution schemes across the country.

