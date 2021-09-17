CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Down 1%; Protagonist Therapeutics Shares Plummet

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.47% to 4,587.22 while the NASDAQ fell 1.05% to 15,023.11. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.85% to 4,435.65. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 41,788,110 cases with around 670,020 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,381,720 cases and 444,240 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,069,010 COVID-19 cases with 589,240 deaths. In total, there were at least 227,118,470 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,671,540 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now

Let me be clear: No one knows with any level of certainly when the next recession is going to happen. No one. But that doesn't stop strategists at big banks or talking heads on financial news outlets from trying to make predictions. And particularly as of late, concerns including higher inflation, the Fed's policies, and the ongoing pandemic are all complicating things more for investors.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Cannabis Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Nio, GM, Apple, Disney And Microsoft

Investors who added Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) to their portfolio one year ago are living the high life. Since September 2020, Innovative Industrial stock's 1-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular tech, clean energy and entertainment companies: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Bitcoin, Disney, Microsoft And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included picks from Gene Munster and the maker of a potentially blockbuster Alzheimer's treatment. Software and leisure apparel giants, as well as the most popular cryptocurrency, were among the bearish calls seen.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapeutics#Astrazeneca Plc#Dow#S P#Johns Hopkins University#Lagging Sectors Health#Innate Pharma S A#Ipha#Larimar Therapeutics#Lrmr#Top Headline#Hlbz#Fox Networks#Italian#Corvus Pharmaceuticals#Crvs#Svb Leerink#Ptgx#Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc
Benzinga

Why Boeing, Disney, Nvidia Stocks Could Be Settling Into This Bullish Pattern

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA), The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) may be setting up into bullish flag patterns on the daily chart. The bull flag pattern is created by a sharp rise higher forming the pole, which is then followed by a consolidation pattern that brings the stock lower between a channel with parallel lines.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Canaan Is Trading Lower Today

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares are trading significantly lower Friday amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). The price of Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies drop after China's Central Bank banned all crypto transactions and vowed to stop illegal crypto mining. The stock could...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Brazil
Benzinga

If Tesla Stock Hits This Price, Cathie Wood Could Sell Her Position

Longtime Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) bull Cathie Wood successfully predicted the rise of the electric vehicle leader’s share price when many weren’t as bullish on the company. The Ark Invest CEO recently admitted to a target price that would see her trim the position sizably. What Happened: Earlier this year, Wood...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Li Auto Shares Are Falling

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI), are trading lower as investors continue to weigh the possible default of major China-based real estate company Evergrande Group. Shares of some Chinese companies could also be trading lower amid continued regulatory concerns following proposed oversight of the gaming...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

EFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) stock rose 4.43% to $17.91 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $728.3 million. Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) stock rose 4.42% to $19.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) stock rose 3.81% to $1.36....
STOCKS
Benzinga

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 24

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jason Snipe said he likes Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) and the cybersecurity theme. Jenny Harrington wants to buy Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UMPQ). Interest rates creeping higher is good for its business, she said. Jon Najarian bought calls in International Flavors &...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Salesforce Shares Continue To Rise Today

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) is trading higher Friday after several firms maintained bullish ratings on the stock and raised price targets following the company's Investor Day presentation. Salesforce said it now expects its fiscal year 2022 revenue to be in a range of $26.25 billion to $26.35 billion versus the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cue Health stock opens nearly 5% above IPO price, then keeps rising

Cue Health Inc. received a warm reception on Wall Street Friday, as the stock opened 4.8% above its initial public offering price, and kept rising. The California-based COVID-19 test maker's IPO priced overnight at $16 a share, in the middle of the expected range, as the company raised $200.0 million. The stock's first trade was at $16.76 at 11:37 a.m. Eastern for 1.4 million shares. The stock rallied since then, and was recently up 27.8% at $20.45 in afternoon trading, which values the company at about $2.94 billion. The stock's strong debut comes on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF dropped 1.1% and the S&P 500 was little changed.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Nasdaq Short Interest Down 0.07% in Mid-September

(Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq fell 0.07% in the first two weeks of September, the exchange said on Friday. As of Sept. 15, short interest fell to about 11.014 billion shares, from 11.023 billion shares as of Aug. 31. Investors who sell securities "short" borrow shares and then...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Enerpac Tool Group

Looking into the current session, Enerpac Tool Group Inc. (NYSE:EPAC) is trading at $23.12, after a 0.67% decrease. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 7.65%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 18.29%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Aehr Test Systems Surges Following Q1 Results; Onconova Therapeutics Shares Slide

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.03% to 34,753.87 while the NASDAQ fell 0.45% to 14,984.38. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.10% to 4,444.74. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 42,672,290 cases with around 684,350 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,594,800 cases and 446,360 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,308,170 COVID-19 cases with 592,960 deaths. In total, there were at least 230,637,880 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,729,300 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
The Independent

Next to post sales jump as investors seek update on trading momentum

Next is set to unveil a jump in sales for the past half-year but shareholders will also be waiting to find out if poor summer weather has dampened the strong momentum built up by the fashion giant.The high street stalwart has continued to be one of the most reliable forces in retail despite the heavy impact of the pandemic on footfall, with the group finding solace in its strong online operation.In July, chief executive Lord Simon Wolfson struck an upbeat tone as the retailer delivered a profit upgrade.The retailer is therefore expected to unveil strong sales growth for the six...
MARKETS
Benzinga

A Look Into Worthington Industries Price Over Earnings

Right now, Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR) share price is at $53.92, after a 0.47% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock decreased by 9.26%, but in the past year, spiked by 31.67%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
75K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy