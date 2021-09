September is flying by, and with every passing game, the Philadelphia Phillies are throwing away their chances at playing postseason baseball once again. The Phillies have not made the postseason since 2011, their last in a string of five consecutive division titles. And while baseball is a team game, there is a lot of individual blame to go around, and quite a few players have contributed more to the Phillies’ struggles than their teammates. Bryce Harper, for example, is deserving of virtually zero blame; he leads all of MLB in OPS, OPS+, Offensive Win %, you get the picture.

