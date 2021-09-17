CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Almost half of life science professionals say their understanding of quantum computing is still “beginner level”

By Heather Hall
Cover picture for the article“Quantum computing promises to have an enormous impact on many industries, including life sciences. We are already seeing clear near-term applications and uses that can help to advance the industry,” said Celia Merzbacher, executive director at QED-C. “In the last year alone, quantum computing hardware and software advances have been made and access to technology via the cloud continues to improve. As a result, the barriers to entry in quantum computing for life sciences are lower and the number of collaborations are on the rise. This recent shift is seen in the survey results, where limited access to QC infrastructure as a barrier has decreased compared to a year ago.”

