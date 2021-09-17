CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jimmy Kimmel and Cousin Sal | SI Media Podcast

By Jimmy Traina
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GSDVs_0bzaqei700

Traina, Kimmel and Cousin Sal Hit on "Once Upon a Time in Queens," the 1980s, going viral and much more.

Episode 356 of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina features an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, who is an executive producer on ESPN's latest 30 for 30 documentary, "Once Upon a Time in Queens."


Jimmy's Cousin Sal is also a producer on the doc and joins the podcast to discuss the best nostalgic moments from the doc, why they wanted to tell the story of the 1986 New York Mets and which former players stood out for their performances in the show.

Kimmel also talks about his time on Fox's NFL pregame show, how much Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long hated him and almost getting voted off NFL on Fox .

Other topics discussed include why the 1980s were the best decade, what Kimmel's mentality is doing a late-night show during the age of streaming, the one guest he'd like to have on his show, his reaction to going viral and which question he hates being asked.

Following Romo is the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week, Jimmy and Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY read the latest SI Media Podcast reviews on Apple, reveal Week 1 NFL television observations, give credit to Tom Brady for being right about a big issue and talk about the MTV Video Music Awards.

The following transcript is an excerpt from The SI Media Podcast . Listen to the full episode on podcast players everywhere or on SI.com .

Jimmy Traina: I remember the '86 Mets and there were still so many things I learned or didn't remember, and it was great. Like you mentioned, Sal, for one team to get in four brawls in a season is pretty wild. So I thought that was great. And you know him here in New York, because he does the Mets games here in SNY, that Keith Hernandez is a character and a great storyteller. But, you talk about the partying and all that, but that whole narrative with him and his daddy issues, if you will, that was really something that's going to be new to people. And I thought Keith was great with you guys when he opened up about the relationship with his dad. Were you guys surprised by that, or did you know that going into the doc?

Jimmy Kimmel: I always thought Keith was a great player and I enjoy his broadcast work. But I have so much more respect for him now after watching him talk about his father, who was very hard on him and on his brother. One of the most interesting things that he said was, that the worst thing that he ever did was get his dad a satellite dish. And this was not said in a flip way; he meant it. He'd go 3-for-4, and he'd get a call from his dad about that fourth at bat, "You didn't get a hit," and his dad was very, very tough on him. And father issues play a major role throughout the whole documentary, not just with Keith. I mean it does seem to be the through line when it comes to the '86 Mets team.

Sal Iacono: And I had him on my podcast after he finished his second book. And there's a lot of those stories about his father and how close they were. But it was a weird love-hate relationship. His brother Gary, who Keith says was the better of the two when they were growing up as baseball players, and then the father, yeah, it ends up being a sad thing. One of the things was when he retired, he thought about just taking walks with his father after it was all over. And his father died only a few months after his retirement. And it may or may not have been a coincidence after you look it through. But, yeah, it's unbelievable with Hernandez and you would think, Jimmy, that he is the leader, right? But I feel like every 20 minutes it changes for me, but ultimately, I think Keith Hernandez was the leader of this team.

Listen to the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast :
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvweb.com

Jimmy Kimmel Is Undecided About His Late Night Future

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has been a fixture of ABC's schedule for just short of two decades. Jimmy Kimmel Live! made its network debut in 2003 after Kimmel made an impact on Comedy Central, but having more than 20 years hosting talk shows, and being the core of late night TV for a whole generation doesn't mean that he wants to go on forever. In a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, Kimmel made some comments that suggested he may not be around for very much longer as he hasn't quite decided whether to sign another contract after his 20th season, which will come in 2022.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jimmy Kimmel on Where He’ll Be During Second “Pandemmys”

One year after host Jimmy Kimmel dubbed 2020’s audience-free awards “the Pandemmys,” a still-smoldering COVID-19 pandemic means another scaled-back ceremony — but he says the telecast, which will include more in-person attendees, is in good hands. “Cedric is going to do a great job,” Kimmel told THR. “In fact, I know what he’s going to do. He’s got a great plan.”
CELEBRITIES
WSB Radio

Jimmy Kimmel’s daughter, Katie Kimmel, marries Will Logsdon

Congratulations are in order for Katie Kimmel, daughter of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. According to People magazine and “Entertainment Tonight,” the 30-year-old artist and her partner, Will Logsdon, were married Saturday as family and friends looked on. Instagram Stories posted from the ceremony showed the bride wearing a white, off-the-shoulder gown with a multicolor tiara, while the groom donned a tux and cowboy boots, the entertainment outlets reported.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

ABC wants to keep "king of late night" Jimmy Kimmel in place

With Kimmel's contract up next summer, the late-night host recently told Howard Stern he was “vacillating” over whether to keep his show going. “First of all, we want to stay in business with Jimmy for many, many years to come," said ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich. "He’s the king of late-night, he’s the longest-serving host of any current late-night shows. He had a really great year last year, beating Fallon in adults 18-49 for the first time ever, so as long as Jimmy wants to be on ABC, we’d love to have him.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Vulture

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Watch the Return of James Adomian’s Glorious Mike Lindell Impression

Jimmy Kimmel is finally back from vacation, which means more shitting on the MyPillow Guy. Comedian James Adomian has been guesting on the show (when the real MyPillow Guy isn’t in the studio). This time, Adomian’s Lindell was using a blowtorch on a Redbox, which he was convinced was a voting machine. “It’s a Red Communist Chinese Box, and it’s here to steal the presidency from our Donald J. Trump.” Kimmel and Lindell caught up, and shared enthusiasm for Erin Brockovich (“She’s a lawyer who sues people with her cleavage!”). Lindell also addressed the alleged attempt on his life that he’s convinced was perpetrated by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
CELEBRITIES
First We Feast

Watch Jimmy Kimmel Take on the Hot Ones Challenge

Jimmy Kimmel is the Emmy Award–winning elder statesman of late-night TV. Catch Jimmy Kimmel Live, weeknights at 11:35pm/10:35pm CT on ABC. He also executive produced "Once Upon a Time in Queens," a four-part documentary on the '86 Mets available now on ESPN+, along with the rest of the 30 for 30 library. But how is he with spicy food? Find out on the SEASON 16 PREMIERE of Hot Ones, where Sean Evans asks one of his broadcasting idols about everything from the enduring influence of David Letterman and Howard Stern, to Jimmy's favorite all-time pranks. Welcome back to the table, spice lords!
CELEBRITIES
InsideTheVikings

How to Watch Vikings vs. Seahawks: TV Channel, Streaming, Radio, Betting Line, Start Time

It doesn't get much bigger than this. The Vikings' backs are against the wall as they look to avoid a catastrophic 0-3 start and pick up their first win of the season on Sunday afternoon. Standing in their way are the Seahawks, who have a seven-game winning streak against the Vikings since drafting Russell Wilson in 2012. However, five of those games were in Seattle, and Wilson will be making his U.S. Bank Stadium debut.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy