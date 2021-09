COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to get more younger Ohioans vaccinated for the coronavirus (COVID-19), Governor Mike DeWine is offering a new incentive. At a press briefing on Thursday, DeWine announced the details of what he is deeming Ohio's "Vax to School" program in which vaccinated Ohioans between the ages of 12 and 25-years-old will be eligible for scholarship drawings, including five $100,000 scholarships. In addition to the five $100,000 scholarships, the state will also hold 50 drawings for $10,000 scholarships for the same age group.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO