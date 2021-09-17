CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Preview: Reptil #4

REPTIL’S LAST STAND! Three cousins in a race against time as Megalith closes in and springs the final stage of his plans…Two mysterious amulets that hold a world-shattering secret between them….One hero standing between complete catastrophe and peace – and only one chance to get it right. Don’t miss out on this momentous finale!

aiptcomics

BOOM! Studios Preview: BRZRKR #5

What shocking new discovery will bring B. one step closer to understanding his origins? As B. and Diana’s bond continues to grow, B. opens up about a recurring trauma from his past. Will this new revelation jeopardize B. and Keever’s latest mission? Or is it all part of a plan by Caldwell to trigger more memories?
aiptcomics

‘Thor & Loki: Double Trouble’ review

I’ve been on a bit of an all-ages kick lately with Marvel, with recent reviews including Squirrel Girl, Power Pack, and some classic Amazing Spider-Man. They all have their strengths and weaknesses, but it’s great to see such a focus being put on this kind of material from a major company. Thor & Loki: Double Trouble feels like the perfect synthesis of everything I enjoyed about the comics above in different, but exciting ways.
aiptcomics

‘Reptil’ #4 ends the miniseries on a high note

When Terry Blas and Enid Balám took on Reptil, they had a chance to mold the character and take him in a new direction after years of being unused. Each issue of this miniseries felt like a breath of fresh air, and after finishing issue #4 it’s quite clear this creative team made their mark on this character.
aiptcomics

‘Batman’ #113 review: Journey to the Center of the Bat

Fear State continues this week as Batman seeks to save his city from destroying itself. Last issue got the Caped Crusader back in the game and now he’s going on the offensive. The story so far has been extremely plot heavy, and issue #113 comes in to provide some much-needed action. It’s a brilliantly illustrated issue that deepens the overarching plot and also has a particularly great action set piece early on.
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Icon and Rocket: Season One #3

Everyone on Earth — and beyond — wants them dead! Icon thought he was the only extraterrestrial left on Earth…but unfortunately for him, and for Rocket, he was very, very wrong! A terrifying enemy he believed long dead is hot on their trail…and to make matters worse, his foe now works for the CIA!
aiptcomics

Marvel Legends: Classic Doctor Strange figure revealed

On Monday, Hasbro finally revealed the comic/classic Marvel Legends Doctor Strange figure that we’ve all been waiting for. In addition to a fantastic sculpt/portrait, it will come with some great effect/weapon accessories, alternate hands, and two alternate heads (once of which will allow you to turn Stephen Strange into the dreaded Necromancer).
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Preview: Ennead: The Rule of Nine #5 and #6

Courtesy of the Ennead: The Rule of Nine team, we have a first look at the fifth and sixth issues! You can back their Kickstarter today. Check out the preview, along with solicit text below. An epic fantasy re-envisioned for a modern and diverse audience, Ennead: The Rule of Nine...
aiptcomics

‘Daredevil By Chip Zdarsky Vol. 6: Doing Time’ review

Doing Time is the sixth collection from Chip Zdarsky & co.’s run on Daredevil in which they have made some drastic changes to Daredevil and Hell’s Kitchen. This is an excellent collection of comics on a fan-favorite hero that many will be talking about for years. I was amazed at how Zdarsky was able to work in the King in Black crossover and still managed to drive his story forward. There are some great character visuals that I hope Hasbro looks to for future Marvel Legends action figures in these pages. Here is a quick rundown of the issues with links for more details.
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Checkmate #4

Leviathan has arrived. They have followers and agents all over the globe. What is the secret behind Leviathan’s power? The all-new…Checkmate! A collection of the most dangerous spymasters must team up to take back the world. Who is the secret hero behind Checkmate?! Guest-starring Superman!. Checkmate #4. Written by Brian...
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Locke & Key/Sandman: Hell & Gone #2

To win back her brother’s soul from Hell, Mary Locke has done the unthinkable: she’s seized control of the imprisoned Dream Lord’s artifacts of power and crossed over into his place of power, the Dreaming! Unfortunately, she’s managed to find herself in the middle of a war for the future of the kingdom, led by none other than the monstrous Corinthian…and even if she can survive that encounter, the road to Hell ends in locked gates guarded by Etrigan the Demon and the all-powerful Lucifer himself! Of course, the Locke family has always had a knack for making keys… The second and final chapter of DC and IDW’s critically acclaimed crossover saga will change the way readers see the worlds of The Sandman and Locke & Key for years to come—for fans of either title, it’s absolutely unmissable!
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Marvel’s Darkhold Alpha #1

Marvel Comics releases Darkhold Alpha #1 this coming Wednesday, and you can get yourself an early sneak peek at the issue below with the official preview…. ENTER THE PAGES OF THE DARKHOLD — AND LOSE YOUR MIND IN MIGHTY MARVEL FASHION! Critically acclaimed writer Steve Orlando joins forces with extraordinary artist Cian Tormey for a story that will delight and terrify! For hundreds of years, scholars and heroes alike have searched for the complete text of the Darkhold — a.k.a. the Book of the Damned, written by the elder god Chthon. Now one of the greatest sorcerers in the Multiverse has found it — and Chthon has found him. To save them all, the Scarlet Witch must gather the world’s greatest heroes…and unleash their inner darkness. Witness the Marvel Universe’s descent into chaos!
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Robin #6

DC Preview: Robin #6
aiptcomics

Marvel First Look: Phoenix Song: Echo #1

STRAIGHT OUT OF HER TRANSFORMATION IN AVENGERS, ECHO GETS AN EXHILARATING SOLO SERIES FROM BESTSELLER REBECCA ROANHORSE!. Echo is now the host of one of the most powerful entities in the Marvel Universe, and she has burning questions that demand answers. Still learning her new cosmic abilities—and struggling with the Phoenix’s overwhelming personality—Echo strikes out to return to her roots. But the reservation has even fewer answers. And where power goes, evil follows. Someone wants Echo to fail—and unleash a power only the greatest heroes in history have been able to control.
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Legends of the Dark Knight #5

The Calendar Man’s new obsession lies with the Martian calendar. He’s committing horrific new crimes to appease a Martian death god and take on its power. For Batman to solve these crimes and bring down Calendar Man, he’ll need to call in the Martian Manhunter for help. Legends of the...
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom #5

As N’Vir and the Core seek to conquer New Genesis, Shilo and Oberon cross the galaxy to stop N’Vir’s plans. Outnumbered and outgunned, Shilo meets another unexpected ally who can fill in the final pieces of the puzzle of what it means to be Mister Miracle. But a tragic secret from the far future could be an obstacle that not even the New Gods can overcome.
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Deathstroke, Inc. #1

After suffering too many losses, Slade Wilson decides it’s time for a change. When he’s enlisted to work with an ages-old secret organization called T.R.U.S.T. who want to take down the heavy-hitter villains, he’s all in. They’ll supply him with an all-new team and resources for his new mission into the depths of the weirdest parts of the DCU, including a new partner…Black Canary! Wait what?! Enjoy explosions, kick-ass action, and new outrageous adventures as DC’s meanest S.O.B. gets tangled up in a major mystery building in the shadows of the DCU.
aiptcomics

Marvel First Look: Death of Doctor Strange #2

With the Sorcerer Supreme gone, so too are Earth’s magical defenses! Now the rest of Earth’s heroes have their hands full with multiple invasions from other dimensions. Some are familiar…but some are new…and frightening! Meet the Three Mothers!. Death of Doctor Strange #2. Written by Jed MacKay. Art by Lee...
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman/Superman #22

Colored by Hi-Fi Cover by Danny Miki, Ivan Reis, Sabine Rich.
Den of Geek

The Secrets of Marvel’s Eternals

This article contains Eternals spoilers. It’s not hard, when a Captain America or an Iron Man movie hits, for Marvel to have a comic on shelves that new fans can be pointed toward as an accessible way to get to know the characters. The same can’t be said for The Eternals. In a lot of ways, Jack Kirby’s most bizarre creations – god-like beings, created by the all-powerful Celestials to do battle with the deformed, wild Deviants – have endured despite their relative scarcity. The sum total of what can be reasonably called Eternals stories only runs to about 50 issues. So the task of centering them ahead of their big movie debut in November is both a blessing and a curse, even with an all-star cast and an Oscar-winning director at the helm.
