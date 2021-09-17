Is this the Year Embiid Wins MVP?

While any Sixers fan will tell you that Embiid has been one of if not the most valuable player in the NBA since making his debut in 2016. His accolades have not reflected the same results. Sixers fans on social media will tell that Embiid is the best center in the NBA over the likes of Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic. Yet Embiid has never made the 1st team All NBA. He has made the 2nd team 3 times (2018, 2019, 2021). These are also the same years that he made the 2nd All-NBA Defensive team, losing out to Rudy Gobert. Of course, we all know in this year’s MVP vote Embiid once again finished 2nd to Jokic. Yet, I believe this is the year that he finally gets over the hump and gets 1st team all NBA and wins the MVP.