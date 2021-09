Marvel Comics releases Darkhold Alpha #1 this coming Wednesday, and you can get yourself an early sneak peek at the issue below with the official preview…. ENTER THE PAGES OF THE DARKHOLD — AND LOSE YOUR MIND IN MIGHTY MARVEL FASHION! Critically acclaimed writer Steve Orlando joins forces with extraordinary artist Cian Tormey for a story that will delight and terrify! For hundreds of years, scholars and heroes alike have searched for the complete text of the Darkhold — a.k.a. the Book of the Damned, written by the elder god Chthon. Now one of the greatest sorcerers in the Multiverse has found it — and Chthon has found him. To save them all, the Scarlet Witch must gather the world’s greatest heroes…and unleash their inner darkness. Witness the Marvel Universe’s descent into chaos!

