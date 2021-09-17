First master of midwifery program approved for the state

As of September 1st, the vaccination rate of Henderson County sat at 40.39%, well below the state average of 58% and the national average of nearly 53%. In an effort to increase the numbers, the City Board of Commissioners approved a plan earlier this week to begin an incentive program they hope will encourage those who have yet to receive a dose of one of the available vaccines to roll up their sleeves and get the shots.

