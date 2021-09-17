CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First master of midwifery program approved for the state

By Dar Danielson
Radio Iowa
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Board of Regents has approved a Master of Midwifery program for the University of Iowa. U-I Associate provost, Amanda Thein, presented the plan to the Board. “The development of the MM program is part of the Iowa Maternal Health Innovation Program. This is a five-year program of the Iowa Department of Public Health to improve obstetric care in the state,” Thein says. She says this has been a program supported by lawmakers.

