First master of midwifery program approved for the state
The Board of Regents has approved a Master of Midwifery program for the University of Iowa. U-I Associate provost, Amanda Thein, presented the plan to the Board. “The development of the MM program is part of the Iowa Maternal Health Innovation Program. This is a five-year program of the Iowa Department of Public Health to improve obstetric care in the state,” Thein says. She says this has been a program supported by lawmakers.www.radioiowa.com
