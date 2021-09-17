Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin Trailer Puts a Fresh Spin on the Franchise
Fresh off the announcement that the seventh installment in the Paranormal Activity franchise would officially be titled Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, Paramount+ has debuted the first trailer for the upcoming sequel which arrives....very soon! Though no official synopsis for the film was released, the description simply reads "This Halloween, The Activity is Reborn," the trailer teases a surprising twist on the concept as the found footage movie seems to be set at an Amish-like community where naturally some not chill things take place. Check it out for yourself below and look for Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin to premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on Friday, October 29.comicbook.com
