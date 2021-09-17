CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Thank You Maine Truckers For Keeping Us Stocked Up During This Pandemic

By Cori
Q106.5
Q106.5
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In my opinion, in the same way healthcare workers and teachers deserve more than just one simple day or week of appreciation, Maine's many truckers deserve our thanks for all they have done to keep us stocked up during this pandemic. And while it happens to be National Truck Driver Appreciation Week this week, many of us tend to take for granted just what an important role truck drivers play in our day-to-day lives.

q1065.fm

Comments / 2

Related
Q106.5

Good News/Bad News with Bangor Mall Paving Project

You've probably heard that there is some paving going on at Bangor Mall. But there is more to the story. The good news is that they are doing anything with the Bangor Mall parking lot and the road that circles the mall. Anything has to be an improvement over what is there now. Anyone who has driven around the mall in the past few years has to agree, some of the roughest, more beat-up pavement in the history of pavement. So hats off to any improvement.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Holden Police Hold Their Own Yard Sale Tomorrow

Holden Police holds a yard sale in their parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 25, and it will benefit the community in the month of December. The yard sale is being held from10 AM to 2 PM to benefit the Holden Police Department’s upcoming 25 Days of Kindness. Another piece of evidence that time flies, this will be their 5th Anniversary year of 25 Days of Kindness.
HOLDEN, ME
Q106.5

Stockton Springs Artist Wins 2021 Maine Waterfowl Stamp Contest

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has announced this year's winner of the annual waterfowl contest, and the honor goes to Gary Winders of Stockton Springs. This year's winning stamp shown above features a wonderful depiction of the male and female long-tailed duck. Judging for the contest takes...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Check It Out: These Are The Bangor Area’s Most Fun Street Names

The official list, according to....me. Yup, this is my list. This isn't one of those stupid aggregator sites, with an article written by some joker who doesn't even live here, with inane opinions about how our streets sound. I looked around on a bunch of different spots on the internet, after being inspired driving through Hermon, on the way to my mom's.
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
Local
Maine Business
Local
Maine Industry
Q106.5

Blue Hill YMCA Rise Together Hike is This Saturday

If you haven’t hiked Blue Hill Mountain recently, this weekend would be a great time to do so. Blue Hill YMCA, a branch of the Downeast Family YMCA is hosting a Rise Together Hike this Saturday morning beginning at 9:30. And it is also a fundraiser. The event is free,...
BLUE HILL, ME
Q106.5

Maine’s Upland Bird + Small Game Season Opens Saturday

The hunting season in Maine is heating up. This weekend, bird season starts throughout the state. Another hunting season starts Saturday. September 25 marks the start of Maine's upland bird and small game seasons. Some migratory bird seasons also begin Saturday, like woodcock. Waterfowl Northern Zones will open to regular duck hunting on September 27, and Southern Zones on October 1. Huntable upland birds include ruffed grouse, bobwhite quail, and pheasant. Small game species include gray squirrel and snowshoe hare.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

‘Burnt Porcupine’ Has To Be The Most Awesome Island Name In Maine

Maine is a strange place. While I will guarantee that if you go to other states, and start examining their town names, there are weird ones everywhere. But Maine must really just take the cake at times. Not only are some just flat-out strange, but others are also impossibly hard to pronounce if you haven't lived here your whole life.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Turkey Day Could Be A Tough One This Year Due To Supply Issues

You'd think we wouldn't have to worry about Thanksgiving already, yet here we are. There are farms here in Maine, that have already sold out of turkeys for this year. Heck, Harris Turkey Farm in West Newfield said they were out of turkeys in July, according to News Center. But it's just not the turkeys we have to worry about.
NEWFIELD, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Truck Driving#Cars#Goyourwaymaine Com#St John Valley Transport#Llc#Mri Unit#Mdi#Cdl#Kohls#The Must Drive Roads In#The National Park Service
Q106.5

Cows Caught In Storm Die From Freak Lightning Strike in Winslow

Farming is not easy. In fact, it's one of the toughest jobs out there. Long hours, backbreaking manual labor...it takes a special mindset and tough-as-nails resolve to be a farmer in Maine. The Fortin Meat Market has been in the Winslow area since the early 1900s. According to the Fortin...
WINSLOW, ME
Q106.5

First Day of Fall Tomorrow, Leaves Are Changing Color

Today is the last day of summer, therefore the first day of fall is tomorrow. And soon it'll be one of those times in Maine that make those from away jealous. Fall colors are coming. Yes there is a lot of attention on leaves changing already, but we don't need to be in too much of a hurry, do we?
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
Q106.5

10 Red Flags to Watch Out for When Shopping for a Used Car

Buying a new-to-you car can be stressful, but remembering these 10 red flags may make it an easier process. I'm in the unfortunate position, right now, of having to buy another vehicle. While on vacation in New Jersey, I got the call no one wants. My mechanic let me know that the SUV he was supposed to be fixing while I was away was...well....at the end of its life. It's a good vehicle, but has significant rust underneath the front end, so it's just not worth putting in the amount of money it would take to repair it.
BUYING CARS
Q106.5

Maine Woods Makes Travel Channel’s List of ‘Most Haunted Forests’

Nature isn't the only thing amongst the trees in this haunted forest in Maine, says Travel Channel. There's plenty of ghost stories and folklore that are set in the Maine woods. Unexplained disappearances, mysterious beasts, and even contact with extraterrestrials. According to a list put together by Travel Channel, Maine is home to a particularly frightening stand of trees. Making their list of "11 Haunted Forests" is Randolph Forest in Randolph, Maine.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Maine Has Its First Cannabis Job Fair… And Wing Eating Contest

Sure it's kinda funny. Til you run the numbers... Yes, I do find it humorous that at Maine's first-ever job fair dedicated solely to employing people in our state's quickly growing (no pun intended...kind of) recreational cannabis industry, that there was also a chicken wing eating contest. It seems like an almost comical nod to what most people think potheads do all day.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Maine Elks Motorcycle Riders Fall Run for Children’s Cancer

Maine Elks Association will hold a motorcycle ride this Saturday morning to benefit the Maine Children’s Cancer program.(MCCP) The State Association is a charitable organization. Each year, Maine Elks donate over $800,000 to charity, and volunteer over 70,000 hours to programs that support our youth, veterans, and to helping those less fortunate.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

View Fall Foilage From a Historic Train from Unity to Belfast

The Belfast and Moosehead Lake historic railroad will kick off its fall foilage tours this Saturday. The train will leave the Unity depot for a tour around scenic Waldo County. Start at 212 Depot Street in Unity, Maine. There are various times and days to ride the open air coach for the leaf peeping tour. Some tours last an hour, some are special extended two hour tours.
BELFAST, ME
Q106.5

Big-Hearted Lobstermen Give 600-lb Tuna To Belfast Soup Kitchen

Soup kitchens mostly rely on donations from outside sources. Be it from donations of food, or money, or grants, etc... It all comes from outside sources. And often, you hear about situations where nature and soup kitchens cross paths. I've heard many stories over the years of people hitting deer or moose, and those ending up in soup kitchens.
BELFAST, ME
Q106.5

Maine’s 2021 Fall Turkey Hunting Season Underway

After youth hunters got a jump start on the season over the weekend, the fall turkey hunt opens to all Monday. The fall turkey hunt is underway in Maine. Monday, September 30, marked the start to the 48-day season. During the fall season hunters can take turkeys of either sex, or age. In some WMDs up to five turkeys can be harvested during the season. The daily bag limit is two wild turkeys per-day in most Wildlife Management Districts. A hunter may harvest only one turkey in WMDs 6, 10-13, 18, 19, 27, and 29.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
885K+
Views
ABOUT

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy