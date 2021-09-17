Taylor Heinicke: 5 throws answering whether he’s Washington’s long-term answer at quarterback
QB Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Football Team offense played well against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. Heinicke was efficient — he took what the defense gave him. From a purely passing perspective, he stood toe to toe with Daniel Jones, but the numbers give us a conflicting message, depending on what you’re looking at. Can Washington compete with Heinicke under center for the rest of 2021?www.profootballnetwork.com
Comments / 0