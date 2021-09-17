CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Heinicke: 5 throws answering whether he’s Washington’s long-term answer at quarterback

By Dalton Miller
profootballnetwork.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQB Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Football Team offense played well against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. Heinicke was efficient — he took what the defense gave him. From a purely passing perspective, he stood toe to toe with Daniel Jones, but the numbers give us a conflicting message, depending on what you’re looking at. Can Washington compete with Heinicke under center for the rest of 2021?

