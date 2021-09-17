CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale College Student Group, Hillsdale Academy Remember 9/11 with American Legion Post #53

 9 days ago

The College organized a march to the American Legion and a flag display to commemorate 9/11. Hillsdale, Mich. — Hillsdale College, along with student group Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) and Hillsdale Academy, took part in a ceremony at American Legion Post #53 in Hillsdale on the morning of Sept. 11. The American Legion’s Never Forget Ceremony included a 5K race, flag display, poetry recitation, and speeches, among other events commemorating the events of 9/11 twenty years ago.

www.hillsdale.edu

