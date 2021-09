Republican senator Lindsey Graham has said law enforcement should take a “firm line” during a right-wing demonstration in Washington DC which is scheduled for Saturday.Hundreds of people are expected to descend on the city for the rally, and security barricades have already been installed around the US Capitol to avoid the destruction that was witnessed on 6 January.Mr Graham, who despite being an on-and-off ally of Donald Trump, criticised the rioters for assaulting Congress in January. He told The New York Times that law enforcement needed to be firm with protesters at the upcoming demo, which has been...

ADVOCACY ・ 10 DAYS AGO