Online sports betting expected to launch in Connecticut Oct. 7

By Julia Bergman
GreenwichTime
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oct. 7 NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams is expected to be the first opportunity for online sports betting in Connecticut. The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes and the Connecticut Lottery Corp. will all launch their online sportsbooks on that date, if they submit required documents in time, Kaitlyn Krasselt, a spokeswoman for the Department of Consumer Protection, confirmed Friday.

