NFL Week 2 picks: Majority of NFL experts course-correct after counting out Saints

By Saints Wire
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a tough scene. A week after more than 90% of NFL experts picked the Green Bay Packers to hand the New Orleans Saints a Week 1 loss, the pendulum has swung back towards the black and gold. NFL Pickwatch has aggregated hundreds of game picks around the league’s orbit,...

www.chatsports.com

