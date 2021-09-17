Maine’s Public Sector Employees Will Also Be Subject To New Federal Vaccine Mandate
The Maine Department of Labor says many local and state government employees must be vaccinated or tested weekly, under a new plan announced by the Biden administration. Last week, the administration directed the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration to mandate that all employers with at least 100 employees require their workers be vaccinated, or provide a negative COVID-19 test each week.www.mainepublic.org
Comments / 0