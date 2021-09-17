CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Maine’s Public Sector Employees Will Also Be Subject To New Federal Vaccine Mandate

By Maine Public
mainepublic.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maine Department of Labor says many local and state government employees must be vaccinated or tested weekly, under a new plan announced by the Biden administration. Last week, the administration directed the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration to mandate that all employers with at least 100 employees require their workers be vaccinated, or provide a negative COVID-19 test each week.

www.mainepublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Investigators probe deadly Amtrak derailment in Montana

JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — Federal officials sent a team of investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board to the site of an Amtrak derailment in north-central Montana that killed three people and left seven hospitalized Sunday, officials said. The westbound Empire Builder was en route to Seattle from Chicago, with...
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
Local
Maine Government
The Associated Press

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ opens 2nd to ‘Shang-Chi’ at box office

“Dear Evan Hansen” may have been a hit on Broadway, but the filmed adaptation of the Tony-winning show is off to a slow start at the box office in its first weekend in theaters. The Universal musical that’s playing exclusively in theaters grossed an estimated $7.5 million from 3,364 locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
MOVIES
CNN

Germany election and Angela Merkel news

Center-left SPD party narrowly ahead, exit poll suggests. The left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) is narrowly ahead in exit polls published after voting ended in Germany’s federal election, a Forschungsgruppe Wahlen exit poll for CNN affiliate n-tv suggests, but the final result of the closely fought contest remains uncertain. 1...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy