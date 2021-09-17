CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

COVID-19: 9/17/2021 Update

By Knoxville Urban Guy
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we work our way through the current surge, international metrics are looking better, while national metrics are showing signs of plateau. Tennessee and Knox County continue to experience major impact from the virus. What has become very clear is that we do not have high enough vaccination rates to stop the next surge, ensuring that, short a sudden national, state, and local determination to get vaccinated quickly, or a miracle, the pandemic will continue into 2022.

