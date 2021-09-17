CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Video: UFC Fight Night 192 weigh-in, faceoff highlights

By Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DDEVa_0bzaigBt00

LAS VEGAS – All the pre-fight activities are in the books for UFC Fight Night 192 following Friday’s official weigh-ins and fighter faceoffs.

In the main event, Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann meet in a high-stakes light heavyweight clash as both men look to move toward the title picture. That’s just one of 14 fights scheduled for the event.

At the conclusion of the official weigh-ins, the fighters came face to face for final staredowns. Check out the faceoff highlights in the video above and weigh-in highlights below.

UFC Fight Night 192 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The entire card streams on ESPN+.

Related
bjpenndotcom

Video | Callum Smith brutally KO’s Lenin Castillo

Former WBA super-middleweight champion Callum Smith returned to the squared circle this afternoon for a bout with Lenin Castillo. Smith (28-1) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to pound-for-pound boxing great Canelo Alvarez in December of 2020. Meanwhile, Lenin Castillo (8-1) was...
COMBAT SPORTS
theScore

Silva destroys Ortiz with emphatic 1st-round KO

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva put Tito Ortiz to sleep with a huge knockout in the first round of their boxing match Saturday night. The stoppage came at the 1:21 mark of the Triller Fight Club co-main event in Hollywood, Florida. Ortiz, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, was...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Tito Ortiz issues statement following KO loss to Anderson Silva in boxing

Former UFC champion Tito Ortiz issued a statement following his KO loss to fellow MMA legend Anderson Silva in their boxing match. Ortiz suffered a first-round KO defeat to Silva during their boxing match which took place on Saturday night for Triller Fight Club. As part of his contract to take the fight with Silva, Ortiz was required to make 195lbs or less, but he missed weight during the weigh-ins, coming in heavy at 200lbs. Unfortunately for Ortiz, that weight miss was a foreshadowing of what was to come the next day for him, as he suffered a brutal KO loss to Silva in what was Ortiz’s pro boxing debut. Following the fight, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” took to his social media to issue a statement about his latest loss. Check out what he wrote below.
UFC
Ryan Spann
worldboxingnews.net

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder stretched out in camp video

Deontay Wilder found the perfect way to release any creaks in his back this week as the former world heavyweight champion continues training. Wilder is preparing for a trilogy battle with Tyson Fury on October 9th. For the challenge, he has enlisted a new trainer in Malik Scott. Whether this...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Watch ESPN embarrass itself with UFC 266 video promo for Nate (not Nick) Diaz

After more than six years on the sidelines, ex-Strikeforce welterweight champion Nick Diaz will (finally) make his return to the Octagon for a middleweight rematch opposite former 170-pound titleholder Robbie Lawler on the UFC 266 pay-per-view (PPV) main card this Sat. night (Sept. 25, 2021) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Joshua Looks Massive, Looks Like an Absolute Unit in Training Camp

Eddie Hearn, promoter for heavyweight Anthony Joshua, rejects the recent chatter that his boxer is looking 'small' in his ongoing training camp. Joshua has been showing off a slimmer physique as he prepares to defend his IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO world titles against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25.
COMBAT SPORTS
#Ufc Fight Night#Espn#Las Vegas#Ufc Apex#Combat
MMAmania.com

‘Unstoppable’ Nick Diaz declares he’s ‘more dangerous than ever’ coming into UFC 266

UFC 266 is coming up fast on Sept. 25, 2021, and with it comes the return of Nick Diaz. The elder Diaz brother hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision loss to Anderson Silva in 2015 — later changed to a “No Contest” after Silva tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs). “The Spider” wasn’t the only one to fail a drug test. Diaz also tested positive for marijuana metabolites and had Nevada Athletic Commission throw the book at him, issuing a five-year suspension and $165,000 fine.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 37 video highlights: Anthony Smith rocks and submits Ryan Spann

The UFC Vegas 37 main event was a wild one! It didn’t take very long for the UFC’s #6 ranked light heavyweight, Anthony Smith, to hurt the #11 ranked, Ryan Spann, with strikes before putting him away with a rear-naked choke. A mean counter punch from Smith is what initially rocked Spann, and then then some more followup lasers had Ryan shooting a desperation takedown. Once Smith was on top, it was only a matter of time before he was on the back and applying an RNC. What a blur of a fight!
UFC
MMA Fighting

Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz full fight video highlights

Watch Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz full fight video highlights from their clash above, courtesy of FITE TV and other outlets. Silva vs. Ortiz took place Sept. 11 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Anderson Silva (3-1) and Tito Ortiz (0-1) collided in the co-main event. The fight aired live on pay-per-view.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Jorge Masvidal picks Nick Diaz at UFC 266: Robbie Lawler isn’t ‘the same fighter’

Jorge Masvidal has spent a lot of time with Robbie Lawler; however, he has doubts that “Ruthless” can rattle Nick Diaz at UFC 266. Masvidal (No. 6 welterweight) is angling for a potential match up against Diaz, sharing his prediction for Diaz vs. Lawler 2, which will take place at UFC 266 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sept. 25, 2021, streaming online via ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV).
UFC
MMA Fighting

Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield full fight video highlights

Watch Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield full fight video highlights from their clash above, courtesy of FITE TV and other outlets. Belfort vs. Holyfield took place Sept. 11 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Vitor Belfort (2-0) and Evander Holyfield (44-11-2, 1 no-contest) collided in the co-main event. The fight aired live on pay-per-view.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

UFC 266 - New Blood: The Nick Diaz Entourage (and Cody)

Nick Diaz makes his long-awaited return to the cage at UFC 266 this Saturday (Sept. 25, 2021) ... and he’s not coming alone. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series where the MMA Gods delight in throwing last-minute wrenches into things, we check out two of the former Strikeforce champion’s acolytes and a late-notice “Contender Series” graduate.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

