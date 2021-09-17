Video: UFC Fight Night 192 weigh-in, faceoff highlights

LAS VEGAS – All the pre-fight activities are in the books for UFC Fight Night 192 following Friday’s official weigh-ins and fighter faceoffs.

In the main event, Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann meet in a high-stakes light heavyweight clash as both men look to move toward the title picture. That’s just one of 14 fights scheduled for the event.

At the conclusion of the official weigh-ins, the fighters came face to face for final staredowns. Check out the faceoff highlights in the video above and weigh-in highlights below.

UFC Fight Night 192 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The entire card streams on ESPN+.