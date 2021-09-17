CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Demon Slayer Cosplay Slashes With Buff Inosuke

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps there is no more idiosyncratic character in the line-up of the Demon Slayer Corps than Tanjiro's friend Inosuke, a wild monster hunter who not only brandishes two rigid swords in battle, but sports a board head mask that he wears over his own face nearly all the time. With Inosuke having a hilarious and important role in the recent Mugen Train movie, expect some more big events and battles to take place for the pig-headed warrior when the second season of the Shonen franchise returns later this fall.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Demon Slayer cosplayer opens her wings as Insect Pillar Shinobu Kocho

Tenevi, a popular cosplayer who has brought dozens of characters to life on social media, stunned fans with her incredible take on Shinobu Kochu from the smash-hit anime Demon Slayer. Shinobu Kocho has been one of the most popular Demon Slayer characters since the show first aired in 2019. In...
COMICS
Siliconera

See Demons Like Susamaru and Kyogai in Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles

Demon Slayer demons are being shown off in a new Development Report video for the upcoming game, like Susamaru and Kyogai. Both of them will appear in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Adventure Mode. In the trailer, people can see the character models and concept work first. Then, it shows them briefly in action. However, in each case we don’t get to actually see people like Tanjiro or Nezuko fight them.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Teases the Anime's Take on Giyu's Backstory

Demon Slayer has kept fans on pins and needles ahead of season two going live. The franchise has trailed fans for well over a year as season two continued work behind the scenes. Now, the series is slated to return this fall, and all eyes are on Tanjiro. But thanks to a special teaser, fans are turning their gaze to Giyu for a very important reason.
COMICS
geekculture.co

Royale Ergonomics Launches Demon Slayer Gaming Chair Collection

The gaming chair scene is no stranger to collaborations and crossovers, having spawned many themed collections over the years. With a strong record of tie-ins across various mediums, the anime genre continues to be a popular choice, and it’s only natural that Royale Ergonomics has hopped onboard the hype train to unveil an all-new Demon Slayer line-up.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The World#Demon Slayer#Episodes#Trademark#The Demon Slayer Corps#Instagram Cosplayer Afro
Siliconera

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Story Mode Storyboard Shown

CyberConnect2 and Sega offered more insight into how the Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Story Mode will work. To be specific, the developer is bringing back the Storyboard mechanic. Once a chapter of an arc is done, you can visit nodes on a map. The background will show characters from the game. You’ll also see the path through the chapter. Things like Special Missions and Memory Fragments will both appear once someone unlocks one of these Storyboards.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Exploring Demon Slayer's Rerun Phenomenon

Demon Slayer's meteoric rise in popularity is one of the most stunning stories in the world of Shonen anime properties to date, with the first feature-length film in the franchise, Mugen Train, becoming one of the biggest anime movies ever released and the manga managing to overtake One Piece in overall sales from time to time. In a recent report, it would seem that the first season of Demon Slayer is in fact so popular that even its re-runs are continuing to put viewers into seats, with full families taking the opportunity to relive Tanjiro's adventures.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Promises Season 2 Update Soon

Demon Slayer's second season is set to land later this fall, following the insane success of the Shonen franchise's first feature-length film in Mugen Train, with the franchise having yet to reveal just when the Entertainment District Arc will arrive on the small screen. However, it seems that next week might change things with the series promising to give fans a major update for the return of the anime series, which will see Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu dealing with the ramifications of their adventure aboard the runaway train and their encounter with the Flame Hashira Rengoku.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Blu-Ray Release Announced

Following its insane record-shattering release into theaters around the world, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train hit home video with the film's streaming rights being held by Funimation, but it would seem that those anime fans begging for a physical release have had their prayers answered with the movie announcing the release date for its Blu-Ray. Set to land this winter, the physical release will receive a Standard and Limited Edition which will have plenty of extras when it comes to those fans of the series looking to revisit the adventures of Tanjiro and his friends or watch them for the first time.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Releases New Trailer For Special Art Exhibition

To celebrate the incredible success of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, a special art exhibition will be opening in Japan to highlight the manga's biggest moments along with never-before-seen art from series creator Koyoharu Gotouge. The exhibition is scheduled to run from October 26 to December 12 in Tokyo Mori Arts Center Gallery in Japan, and a new trailer has been released to promote the event.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Season 2 Release Date Possible Announcement Next Week

Fans have been waiting for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 for a long time now. Although we got a brief teaser and some key visuals for the Entertainment District Arc, the anime's release date has not yet been announced. However, that could change soon as Demon Slayer teased that an exciting update is set to drop next week.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

Home Release Preview: “Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train”

The record-breaking global phenomenon Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train arrives with both a Limited Edition Blu-ray™ from Aniplex of America and Standard Edition Blu-ray from Funimation for the first time in the U.S. on December 21, 2021. The Limited Edition Blu-ray from Aniplex of America comes...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy