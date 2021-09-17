Demon Slayer Cosplay Slashes With Buff Inosuke

Following its insane record-shattering release into theaters around the world, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train hit home video with the film's streaming rights being held by Funimation, but it would seem that those anime fans begging for a physical release have had their prayers answered with the movie announcing the release date for its Blu-Ray. Set to land this winter, the physical release will receive a Standard and Limited Edition which will have plenty of extras when it comes to those fans of the series looking to revisit the adventures of Tanjiro and his friends or watch them for the first time.

