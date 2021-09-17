Netflix Being Sued for Defamation Over Queen's Gambit
Chess legend Nona Gaprindashvili is suing Netflix over their popular series "The Queen's Gambit". The suit is claiming defamation and some wording in the finale that was "grossly sexist and belittling." In the episode, an announcer of a chess tournament says, "The only unusual thing about her, really, is her sex, and even that's not unique in Russia. There's Nona Gaprindashvili, but she's the female world champion and has never faced men."flickdirect.com
