Netflix Being Sued for Defamation Over Queen's Gambit

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChess legend Nona Gaprindashvili is suing Netflix over their popular series "The Queen's Gambit". The suit is claiming defamation and some wording in the finale that was "grossly sexist and belittling." In the episode, an announcer of a chess tournament says, "The only unusual thing about her, really, is her sex, and even that's not unique in Russia. There's Nona Gaprindashvili, but she's the female world champion and has never faced men."

Person
Walter Tevis
Person
Nona Gaprindashvili
Charlie Sheen confirms daughter Sam has moved in

Charlie Sheen is “having a ball” with his daughter Sam. The former ‘Two and a Half Men’ actor has confirmed his 17-year-old offspring has moved out of her mother Denise Richards’ house and is currently living with him and has dropped out of high school after the teenager caused a stir last week when she claimed she was “trapped in an abusive household”.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Alyssa Milano, Anne Hathaway among Hollywood stars calling on world leaders to end the COVID-19 pandemic 'now'

Alyssa Milano, Anne Hathaway and more Hollywood stars are calling on world leaders to end the coronavirus pandemic "now." "None of us are safe until all of us are safe," an open letter posted to the CARE (Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere) organization states. "We call on leaders gathering at the United Nations General Assembly Session to boldly act together to end COVID-19 everywhere."
PUBLIC HEALTH
