Netflix Being Sued for Defamation Over Queen's Gambit

Editor’s note: An error was made in the initial publication of this post. We apologize. Amber Heard is the one seeking LAPD records, not Johnny Depp. Months after first going after the Los Angeles Police Department in her legal battle with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has doubled down on the cops. In a subpoena approved by Fairfax County courts clerk John Frey on September 20, Heard and her legal team in the $50 million defamation case instigated by the former Pirates of the Caribbean star want to scoop up seemingly everything they can on the department and a quartet of officers...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO