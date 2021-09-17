CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dallas Cowboys Offensive Lineman Ty Nsekhe Out Of Hospital Following Heat-Related Illness

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Friday, Sept. 17, offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe spent Thursday night in the hospital after suffering a heat-related illness during practice.

He was taken there by ambulance.

He has since been released from the hospital, but Coach McCarthy said Nsekhe, who spent the last two seasons with the Buffalo Bills, will not play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Our medical staff felt it was best that he spend the evening in the hospital,” McCarthy said during a Friday news conference.

“I think anytime you’re dealing with heat issues, it’s never comfortable,” McCarthy said. “I think when an individual needs to get an IV, being dehydrated is an uncomfortable feeling. You have guys that may have cramped after hot practice like that but it’s never a comfortable feeling.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h0Dla_0bzafxhX00
Ty Nsekhe (CBS 11 Sports)

With Nsekhe out, Terence Steele will start at right tackle against the Chargers, ESPN reported, replacing La’el Collins, who was suspended last week for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Brandon Knight will serve as the backup tackle.

The Cowboys are also without defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence who broke a foot in practice Wednesday, Sept. 15 and likely will be out six to eight weeks.

The Cowboys signed Nsekhe for depth at tackle.

Nsekhe played high school football in the Dallas area and stayed in his home state for college at Texas State and Tarleton State.

