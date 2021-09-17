Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE to reportedly start at ₹21,999

Recently, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE launched in the global market, and this phone is exactly the same as Mi 11 Lite 5G except for one thing, and that’s the SOC. This newer device has the Snapdragon 778G instead of the Snapdragon 780G that the Mi 11 Lite 5G had. Earlier this month, we got to know via a source that Xiaomi will launch the 11 Lite 5G NE in India for a starting price of under Rs 25,000, but we did not have any information on the launch date. Today, Xiaomi announced on its official social media handles that the phone is coming to India on the 29th of September.

