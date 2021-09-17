Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE to reportedly start at ₹21,999
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE recently launched in the global market with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SOC, and as we know already, the phone is soon launching in the Indian market. The launch is set to take place on the 29th of September. Earlier, a report revealed that the starting price of the phone would be under ₹25,000, but we didn’t get to know the actual price. Well, today, a source on Twitter claimed that the phone would start at just ₹21,999, which is mind-blowing if right!droidholic.com
Comments / 0