CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE to reportedly start at ₹21,999

By News Yet To Launch
droidholic.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE recently launched in the global market with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SOC, and as we know already, the phone is soon launching in the Indian market. The launch is set to take place on the 29th of September. Earlier, a report revealed that the starting price of the phone would be under ₹25,000, but we didn’t get to know the actual price. Well, today, a source on Twitter claimed that the phone would start at just ₹21,999, which is mind-blowing if right!

droidholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phandroid

Xiaomi starts blocking its phones in several regions

When a product is launched, getting it sold in a country or region isn’t as easy as just exporting it there. Companies need to ensure that the devices are compliant with local laws and regulations, and when it comes to phones, usually gray imports are allowed and you can use a phone not intended for the US as long as it works on local carrier bands.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE’s launch officially teased

Reports have claimed that Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (New Edition) is likely to go official alongside the Xiaomi 11T series and Mi Pad 5 through an unveiling event on Sept. 15 for the global markets. Over the weekend, Xiaomi released an official teaser to hint at the arrival of the 11 Lite 5G NE.
CELL PHONES
droidholic.com

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE to launch on September 29 in India

Recently, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE launched in the global market, and this phone is exactly the same as Mi 11 Lite 5G except for one thing, and that’s the SOC. This newer device has the Snapdragon 778G instead of the Snapdragon 780G that the Mi 11 Lite 5G had. Earlier this month, we got to know via a source that Xiaomi will launch the 11 Lite 5G NE in India for a starting price of under Rs 25,000, but we did not have any information on the launch date. Today, Xiaomi announced on its official social media handles that the phone is coming to India on the 29th of September.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Starting Price#Android#Design#Xiaomi 11 Lite#Qualcomm#Indian#Amoled#Mi 11 Lite 4g#G Ne#Droidholic
technave.com

New leaks suggest the Xiaomi 11T series price tag could start from at least ~RM2454

A week ago, Xiaomi had confirmed that the Xiaomi 11T series will be revealed on 15 September. Here, we spotted a price tag leaked of the 11T and 11T Pro before it is launches. According to sources, the 11T that features 128GB of internal storage will come with a price tag of CNY3798 (~RM2454). As for the 11T Pro, the starting price will be CNY 4940 (~RM3192). Speaking of tech specs, the company announced there are three-year OS updates and four-year security updates for the new flagship. Both devices are expected to be equipped with a 108MP main camera and 120Hz refresh rate.
TECHNOLOGY
technave.com

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Price in Malaysia & Specs

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is powered by a Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) CPU processor with 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM. The device also has a 6.55-inch AMOLED (1080 x 2400 pixels, 402 ppi) display. It has a Triple: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97", 0.7µm, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm + 5MP rear camera and supports Wifi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS and 4G LTE. It packs in a Li-Po 4250 mAh, non-removable battery at 6.8mm device thickness and weight 158g, running on Android 11, MIUI 12.5.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
NewsBreak
Youtube
androidpolice.com

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi won over big parts of the smartphone market with its affordable but well-equipped smartphones, and now, the company has its sights set to the premium market. Along with a plethora of other devices, it has just announced its latest pair of flagships during its September 15 launch event, the Xiaomi 11T and the 11T Pro.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Xiaomi starts blocking phones in export-restricted territories

Not all smartphones are available in all markets, but it isn’t exactly difficult to purchase those via online retailers these days. Network compatibility and local regulations aside, it’s definitely possible to get phones working in unsupported territories. That goes the same for territories where there might be legal restrictions in where certain companies can export to. Xiaomi, however, might be taking a more proactive stance on that front by blocking phones that have been activated in markets where it has an export ban.
CELL PHONES
talkandroid.com

What’s the difference between the Xiaomi 11T Lite 5G NE, 11T, and 11T Pro?

Xiaomi’s new 11T series has been officially unveiled in western markets, being the first offerings to drop the ‘Mi’ moniker. Consisting of the Xiaomi 11T Lite 5G NE, 11T, and the flagship 11T Pro, the 11T series offers a blend of affordability and high-end hardware. The Pro offers an insanely quick 120Hz HyperCharge while the 11T has 67W charging, and the 11T Lite makes do with 33W. While the 11T Pro and 11T Lite are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 778G chips respectively, the 11T has MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200-Ultra under the hood. Prices start from €499 for the Xiaomi 11T and €649 for the 11T pro.
NFL
gizmochina.com

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Review: New Chip, Better Battery Life

Do you remember the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G that we reviewed earlier? This super light 5G phone is back in a new version, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. So what’s the difference between the Xiaomi (Mi) 11 Lite 5G NE and the Mi 11 Lite, and what exactly has been upgraded in the new model?
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

Yesterday we heard about the new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE smartphone and now we get to find out more details about the handset in a new video. The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the design and also some of the features on the new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE smartphone.
CELL PHONES
MotorAuthority

After establishing car division, Xiaomi reportedly on lookout for plant acquisition

After announcing in April plans to expand into manufacturing electric vehicles, Xiaomi, the world's second biggest manufacturer of smartphones, on September 1 established the new car division Xiaomi EV with a committed investment of 10 billion yuan (approximately $1.55 billion) over ten years. Xiaomi EV is headed by Lei Jun,...
BUSINESS
droidholic.com

Xiaomi 11T & 11T Pro launched, price starts at €499

Xiaomi has officially launched its 11T series, and as we already know, there are two new phones under this series named the Xiaomi 11T & 11T Pro. In case you missed it, Xiaomi has planned to drop the “Mi” branding from its devices, so that’s the reason the phones are not called Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro this time. Anyways, keeping the naming aside, both the phones are quite similar as they both have the same design, the same camera setup, the same battery size, etc.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE brings Snapdragon 778G in a familiar body

The ongoing global chipset shortage is no joke, Xiaomi could not keep up supply of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 780G SoC for its Mi 11 lite 5G and is thus launching the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (New Edition) powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset. The 778G uses TSMC's 6nm node instead of Samsung’s 5nm seen on the 780G. The only difference between the two phones is the chipset choice with the rest of the specs being identical.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy