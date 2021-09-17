CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Every ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Who Has Left and Why: Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd and More

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ei0lq_0bzaexoA00
Keo Motsepe and Peta Murgatroyd. Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA; John Photography/Shutterstock

Making changes! Dancing With the Stars has found plenty of success since its debut in 2005. Since then, the ABC dancing competition has had many newcomers and has said goodbye to many OGs.

Julianne Hough, who competed from season 4 to season 8, announced that she was leaving in 2009 to pursue other interests. Hough went on to kickstart her career as an actress in films such as Safe Haven, Burlesque, Rock of Ages and Footloose.

The Utah native later returned as a judge from season 19 until 24 and has previously said that she has never ruled out a potential return.

“Look, never say never because you never know what one day will be from the next,” Hough told Us Weekly in August 2019. “But I owe my career to that show! I was 18 and they brought me back in two different ways. I was a dancer, I was a judge and I’m so happy for everything that’s going on there.”

Another standout was Keo Motsepe who was the first Black professional dancer on the show when he joined for season 19. Motsepe stayed on the show until 2021, when he announced that he wouldn’t be returning for the upcoming season.

“While it’s disappointing to not be back for season 30, I’ve been honored to be on the last nine seasons of the show and look forward to returning in the future,” he told Us in September 2021. “There’s a great group this season and I wish all the dancers and the show the best of luck!”

At the time, a source told Us that it will be “heartbreaking” to the other professionals not to have Motsepe return for another chance to win the mirrorball trophy.

“Keo loves being a pro and being part of DWTS, but also feels this opens the door for him to expand into other things he’s been working toward,” the insider noted.

Lindsay Arnold, who was returning to DWTS for season 30, also reflected on the Burn the Floor alum’s absence.

“It’s always so hard because we truly are a family and we love each other so much,” Arnold told Entertainment Tonight after the announcement. “I actually just texted Keo this morning just saying that I love him, I hope I get to see him soon and I hope he’s doing well.”

Scroll down to see all the DWTS pros that didn’t return over the years:

Comments / 3

Related
districtchronicles.com

What Happened to Peta Murgatroyd on ‘DWTS’? Dancer Explains Her Absence

The popular ABC competition show Dancing With the Stars is getting set to launch its 30th season. The season will include a diverse cast of stars, including an Olympian, a Bachelor, a fitness star, and basically everything in between. But not all the professional dancers are coming back. What happened to Peta Murgatroyd on DWTS? And what about Keo Motsepe?
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Dancing with the Stars pro reacts to not being asked back for season 30

Now-former Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe has spoken out after to not being asked back for season 30 of the show, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing. The news was announced on Thursday (September 2), with Keo seemingly hinting he'd have liked to return. "While it's disappointing...
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

Tyra Banks Returns as ‘DWTS’ Host — How Did She Do in the Premiere? (POLL)

Dancing with the Stars returned for its 30th season on Monday night, and so to did the show’s host, Tyra Banks. Opinion is still split on the former America’s Top Model star, who replaced long-running DWTS hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews last July, much to the upset of many viewers. Banks came under criticism last season for her scene-stealing costume changes, talking over the judges, and flubbing her lines.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Tom Bergeron Wasn't A Fan Of This Dancing With The Stars Contestant

Before Tyra Banks took over as the new host of "Dancing With the Stars," Tom Bergeron was the face of the reality dancing competition series. In fact, he was so loved by fans for his quirky jokes and cheerful disposition, that a lot of long-time viewers were gutted when they found out he would no longer be part of the show. Back in 2014, Bergeron was asked what it was like working with his new co-host, Erin Andrews. Bergeron told the The Hollywood Reporter, "She can act like a fan and be almost a giggly girl with the couples, she has a great interaction with them. It gives me more to play with. It's always good to work with people who are comfortable in their own skin but who can throw you curveballs."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
GoldDerby

Derek Hough on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ having its first same-sex couple: ‘I think it’s going to be fantastic’

The news of “Dancing with the Stars” featuring its first same-sex couple with JoJo Siwa and a female pro on the upcoming 30th season may have surprised some fans, but definitely not Derek Hough. “For me, it’s not really a big surprise,” Hough said backstage at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards after winning his third Best Choreography statuette (watch via our sister site Deadline). “I think, being in the U.K., living there for 10 years, all-girl competitions are very, very common for ballroom dancers. They’ve been doing it for many, many, many years, so for me, it’s just kinda like I’m...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Ann Inaba stuns fans with risqué photo wearing plunging blazer

Woah! Carrie Ann Inaba has certainly turned heads with her latest photo - a risqué snapshot showing the star posing in a plunging blazer. Carrie Ann, 53, can be seen bending over towards the camera, pouting as she holds on to the lapels of her jacket. She has accessorized with two gold chains and hoop earrings and wears her long hair loose.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peta Murgatroyd
Person
Julianne Hough
Person
Lindsay Arnold
Person
Keo Motsepe
talentrecap.com

Kim Kardashian Was on ‘Dancing with The Stars’?

One of the most influential A-listers today was once featured on Dancing with the Stars. Back in 2008, Kim Kardashian was best known for her newfound fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The then-rising reality star lasted three rounds on the series before facing elimination. Fans are well-aware today...
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Addresses Her 'Dancing With the Stars' Exit (Exclusive)

As fans gear up for a new season of Dancing with the Stars, this being the 30th Season, it will also be the second season familiar faces like Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will not be returning after their sudden release last year. While Bergeron had been hosting the popular dance competition for 15 years, Andrews was brought on for five years starting in 2014 after her stint as a celebrity dancer during Season 10. But while there are still fans who aren't over the sudden change, Andrews has moved on and is currently gearing up for football season.
TV SHOWS
E! News

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Cast Revealed

Watch: JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee Join "Dancing with the Stars" Dancing With the Stars has revealed the 15 celebrities who all wannabe the next Mirrorball winner. During the Wednesday, Sept. 8 installment of Good Morning America, ABC unveiled the roster of famous folks competing on the venerable competition show's 30th season. The competition is set to begin on Monday, Sept. 20.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars': Tom Bergeron Confirms He Was 'Fired' From ABC Series

Over a year since it was announced that he would be exiting the series, Tom Bergeron is speaking out about his time on Dancing With the Stars. A week before the Season 30 premiere, Bergeron tweeted about being a guest on Bob Saget's podcast. His tweet prompted one of his fans to ask him about his time on DWTS, and he replied by confirming that he was fired from the show.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burlesque#Hope I#Reality Tv#Abc
ETOnline.com

'DWTS' Announces Pro Dancers for Season 30: Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold React (Exclusive)

We're just a few weeks away from what's bound to be another epic season of Dancing With the Stars!. The dance competition series previously revealed that JoJo Siwa and Sunisa "Suni" Lee will be two of the stars competing for the coveted mirrorball trophy, with the full list to be announced on Sept. 8. Now, ABC is officially unveiling all of the pro dancers who will be paired with a celebrity this season with ET.
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV SHOWS
wmar2news

Dancing With The Stars - Derek Hough

Dancing With The Stars is back! The 30th season kicks off tonight, September 20, on ABC. Judge Derek Hough is excited to welcome back an exciting cast and looking forward to dances from powerhouses like Jojo Siwa, Mel C, Cody Rigsby, and Suni Lee. Tune in for all the glitz...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’: Derek Hough Celebrates Jojo Siwa’s Same-Sex Dance Partnership

Derek Hough is celebrating Dancing With The Stars’ first same-sex couple featuring singer and dancer Jojo Siwa for the show’s 30th season. Siwa, who recently came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, will be paired with a woman dancer. “For me, it’s not really a big surprise,” Hough told Deadline at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday after winning a golden statuette for Best Choreography for a Variety or Reality Programming for Dancing with the Stars. “After living in the UK for 10 years, all-girl competitions are very, very common. I’m very excited to see it.” Hough also confirmed he’d be...
THEATER & DANCE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy