CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NY

Toy Hall of Fame: Cabbage Patch Kids, sand, Masters of the Universe among potential inductees

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228dco_0bzaesOX00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sand, Battleship and the classic toy fire truck are among the nominees for induction in the newest class for the Toy Hall of Fame.

The 2021 finalists were narrowed down from thousands of submissions, The Associated Press reported.

While anyone can suggest a toy, the list is pared down by a panel of experts, along with voting by the public, which gets the list down to three finalists.

To be selected for the hall, the playthings must have “withstood tests of time and memory, changed play or toy design and fostered learning, creativity or discovery,” the AP reported.

Previous toys include a cardboard box, an Atari 2600 and Crayola crayons.

The following toys are vying for the honor:

  • American Girls Dolls
  • Battleship
  • Billiards (pool)
  • Cabbage Patch Kids
  • Fisher-Price Corn Popper
  • Mahjong
  • Masters of the Universe
  • Piñata
  • Risk
  • Sand
  • The Settlers of Catan
  • Toy fire engine

You can vote on the list until Sept. 22. The top three toys will be submitted to the panel as a single ballot to be counted with 22 other top-three ballots, as selected by the National Selection Advisory Committee.

The 12 toys have “greatly influenced the world of play,” Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections for the Hall of Fame, said, according to the AP.

The top toys will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, which is part of The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York, on Nov. 4.

For more on the finalists and the history behind each of them, click here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDBO

Meet Eminem, Budweiser’s newest Clydesdale foal

BOONVILLE, Mo. — Eminem has a bright future as a member of the famous Budweiser-Busch Clydesdales. No, not the rapper. This Eminem is a foal who was born Sept. 14 at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonsville, Missouri, KMOV reported. Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Budweiser, said the horse’s name is...
ANIMALS
WDBO

Friends, family flock to Long Island to mourn Gabby Petito

HOLBROOK, N.Y. — (AP) — Lines of mourners paid their respects Sunday for Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend. Among those who congregated in Holbrook, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of New York City, were family members, friends,...
HOLBROOK, NY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy