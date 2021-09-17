CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters wrap the world’s largest tree in thermal blankets to protect from raging wildfire

Western Wildfires The Windy Fire burns in Sequoia National Forest, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. The fire has burned into the Peyrone Sequoia Grove and continues to threaten other sequoias, according to fire officials. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) (Noah Berger)

The world’s largest tree has been wrapped in an aluminum blanket to help protect it from the California wildfires.

Known as ‘General Sherman’, the tree stands at 275 feet tall with a trunk that measures 103 feet around.

It’s part of the ‘Giant Forest’ in California’s Sequoia National Park, which is currently threatened by two fast-approaching wildfires.

Sequoias are typically able to survive forest fires, but not always - last year’s Castle Fire killed nearly 10,000 large sequoias.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PjmZd_0bzae6YG00
Western Wildfires This photo provided by the Southern Area Blue Incident Management Team on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2021, shows the giant sequoia known as the General Sherman Tree with its base wrapped in a fire-resistant blanket to protect it from the intense heat of approaching wildfires at Sequoia National Forest in California. (Southern Area Blue Incident Management Team via AP) (Uncredited)

