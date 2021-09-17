Firefighters wrap the world’s largest tree in thermal blankets to protect from raging wildfire
The world’s largest tree has been wrapped in an aluminum blanket to help protect it from the California wildfires.
Known as ‘General Sherman’, the tree stands at 275 feet tall with a trunk that measures 103 feet around.
It’s part of the ‘Giant Forest’ in California’s Sequoia National Park, which is currently threatened by two fast-approaching wildfires.
Sequoias are typically able to survive forest fires, but not always - last year’s Castle Fire killed nearly 10,000 large sequoias.
