Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) has kept mostly quiet on social media ever since his sudden WWE release back in July. But the former WWE Champion popped up on Twitter on Wednesday to post a few messages, the first being a tease of what he'll be doing next in the wrestling world. He responded to a few fans saying they missed him in a thread, writing, "Everything will be clear. I'll see you all very soon. Revenge is a confession of pain," then telling another, "You've NEVER seen the real me."

