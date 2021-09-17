CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MacKenzie Scott dominates donations to racial equity

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilanthropist MacKenzie Scott has funded organizations that received the most money for racial equity in 27 different states following the police killing of George Floyd. According to an AP analysis of new preliminary data from the philanthropy research organization Candid, Scott was responsible for approximately $567 million given to these organizations. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been gifted to HBCU powerhouses like Morehouse College and other little-known groups. In at least 11 states, Scott provided the majority of racial equity-oriented contributions to the top recipients. But the scope of her impact could be much larger in some states, mainly because it’s unclear how all of her donations have been fragmented to individual groups.

Related
Brookings Institution

How Black leaders are pursuing racial equity in St. Louis

During her unsuccessful 2017 campaign for mayor of St. Louis, Mo., Tishaura Jones wrote a powerful and stinging letter to Tod Robberson, editorial page editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, vowing to “look at every issue through a racial equity lens.” Then the city treasurer, Jones took aim at Robberson’s assertion that “neglect by city leaders” allowed for graffiti and blight. Instead of laying blame on people, Jones pointed to structural inequality.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Daily Tar Heel

Race, Racism and Racial Equity Symposium hosts fourth seminar for UNC community

Over 600 members of the UNC community joined the Race, Racism and Racial Equity Symposium's fourth event Thursday. At the virtual seminar, four panelists spoke about where environmental racism manifests itself within society, and what people can do to help. The Race, Racism and Racial Equity Symposium (R3) is a...
SOCIETY
washingtonnewsday.com

McKenzie Scott gave $567 million to racial equity organizations, making him the only major donor in ten states.

McKenzie Scott gave $567 million to racial equity organizations, making him the only major donor in ten states. According to an Associated Press investigation, novelist MacKenzie Scott, 51, has quietly dominated philanthropy in the area of racial fairness, funding the top beneficiaries of racial equity grants in 27 states. According...
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
finance-commerce.com

Career network promotes racial equity for young professionals

Greater MSP Partnership on Tuesday announced the launch of a new career network that recruits, hires and supports young professionals of color in the Minneapolis-St. Paul region. Kelly joined Finance & Commerce in late 2020 as an economic developer reporter. She's a 2019 graduate of the University of Minnesota, where...
SOCIETY
oberlin.edu

Constitution Day Talk: Racial Equity and the Law by Professor Brant Lee

Law professor Brant Lee will deliver Oberlin’s Constitution Day presentation at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, September 17. Lee will speak on “Racial Equality and the Law: Why is Race So Hard to Talk About?” His talk will distill the lessons learned from teaching a class about race and the law to a class of over 5,000 members of the public. His session will focus on the role of law, including the United States Constitution, in creating and maintaining racial inequality, both historically and to the present day.
OBERLIN, OH
Daily Herald

Monday Close-Up: Westridge fourth grader donates books to promote racial understanding

Westridge fourth-grader Emi Kim thinks they can — and she’s proving it. Her effort began with two desires: To make a difference and to run a lemonade stand. “My mom and my aunt were talking and they asked me what I thought was a problem currently in the world,” Kim said during an interview at the end of August. “I said racism.”
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbcu#Morehouse College#Charity#Ap#Candid
mycbs4.com

Local leaders tackle issues of racial equity and disparity

Gainesville, Fla — Gainesville has often been called the Tale of Two Cities, the divide between the East and West Side, but local leaders are working hard to bridge the gap. Dr. Carjamin Scott is hosting a forum to discuss public health issues, many people may not want to address. "Racism is a public health issue wreaking havoc on minorities," she said.
GAINESVILLE, FL
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Top 10: Diversity and racial equity at work

Hiring a diverse team is essential to foster creativity and innovation, even more important is to reflect the communities that you serve. Cox celebrates the diversity in our company in many ways such as our employee-driven diversity councils, highlighting the impact many Latino employees and local leaders make in the community during Hispanic Heritage Month. Here are some ideas on how to celebrate and encourage diversity in your workplace.
SOCIETY
Chicago Defender

People of Color Call for Racial Equity in Environmental Sustainability Fields

A new study published in Nature Sustainability found that the dramatic underrepresentation of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) in environmental sustainability fields leaves BIPOC students feeling isolated and excluded despite their strong interest in solving environmental challenges like climate change. Despite representing 38% of the U.S. population, BIPOC individuals comprised less than 16% of staff in environmental organizations in 2014, according to Dorceta Taylor of the University of Michigan. Green 2.0 reports that this number has since increased somewhat, but environmentalism has a long way to go concerning compositional diversity and transforming its culture. In addition, the new research showed systemic racism persists within the field, resulting in discrimination, lack of relatability, and feelings of isolation and exclusion among BIPOC students.
CHICAGO, IL
swnewsmedia.com

St. Paul-based consultant chosen to lead Savage's racial equity task force

A St. Paul-based consultant will lead the work of Savage's racial equity task force set to begin meeting next month. Linda Garrett-Johnson, the chief executive officer and principal consultant of The World Applied Inc., has experience working with state and local government agencies on a variety of community engagement initiatives, according to her proposal submitted to the city.
SAVAGE, MN
