NBA power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union grabbed headlines of late after the latter made some shocking revelations about her husband’s history of infidelity. In her new book, You Got Anything Stonger?, Union opened up about the horrific experience she went through when Wade fathered a child with another woman. This time around, it looks like it’s going to be Wade himself who’s going to be sharing his side of the story.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO