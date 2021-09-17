CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic light system scrapped as Covid travel rules eased

Shropshire Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight countries – including Turkey and Pakistan – removed from the travel ‘red list’ in England and Wales. The traffic light system for international travel is to be scrapped in a significant easing of Covid restrictions, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced. From October 4, there will be a single,...

www.shropshirestar.com

#Covid#Free Travel#Traffic Signals#Uk#Transport#Pcr#Grantshapps#The Welsh Government#The Scottish Government#European
