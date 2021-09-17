CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Inside The Nueces Massacre, When Confederate Soldiers Murdered German Immigrants For Opposing Slavery

By Marco Margaritoff
allthatsinteresting.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 10, 1862, Confederate troops slaughtered a group of German Texans who were attempting to join the Union Army. A year after the United States erupted in Civil War, Texas Hill Country saw internal bloodshed of its own. The area was divided between German immigrants who opposed slavery and the Confederates who enforced it. On Aug. 10, 1862, those tensions boiled over in a brutal slaughter known as the Nueces Massacre.

allthatsinteresting.com

Comments / 218

Foxfire
9d ago

One thing to remember about the Germans in Texas is that many of them had recently arrived as refugees from the continent wide and mostly failed revolutions of 1848 . These Germans migrated to developing midwestern and southern cities, developing the beer and wine industries in several locations, and advancing journalism; others developed thriving agricultural communities Galveston, Texas, was a port of entry to many Forty-Eighters. Some settled there and in Houston, but many settled in the Texas Hill Country in the vicinity of Fredericksburg. Due to their liberal ideals, they strongly opposed Texas's secession in 1861. In the Bellville area of Austin County, another destination for Forty-Eighters, the German precincts voted decisively against the secession ordinance. About 200,000 German-born soldiers enlisted in the Union Army, ultimately forming about 10% of the North's entire armed forces; 13,000 Germans served in Union Volunteer Regiments from New York alone."

Reply(6)
22
Guest
9d ago

Did not know about this but not really surprised. The whole confederate mentality was evil in every way. Their the reason for all our race problems today. Well, maybe not all but a good portion .

Reply(18)
34
Jamie Kelly
9d ago

How many different groups of people did the white racists murder? My god, every day I learn of a new massacre that was not taught in school. Wtf? Maybe if we taught about the brutality of these monsters there’d be a lot less racism. Jesus.

Reply(22)
34
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
La Crosse Tribune

Reports of ‘child brides’ at Fort McCoy raise concerns

U.S. officials at intake centers in the United Arab Emirates and in Wisconsin have identified numerous incidents in which Afghan girls have been presented to authorities as the “wives” of much older men. While child marriage is not uncommon in Afghanistan, the U.S. has strict policies against human trafficking that include prosecutions for offenders and sanctions for countries that don’t crack down on it.
FORT MCCOY, WI
americanmilitarynews.com

Female Fort Bliss soldier assaulted by Afghan evacuees

A female Fort Bliss soldier was assaulted on Sunday by a group of male Afghanistan evacuees at Fort Bliss’s Doña Ana Range Complex in New Mexico, officials confirmed to American Military News. The incident was first reported by Pop Smoke Media on Friday. Fort Bliss public affairs director Lt. Col....
FORT BLISS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confederate Soldiers#Slavery#Confederate States#The Union Army#Texas Hill Country#Catholic#The Confederate Army#Unionist Germans#The Nueces Massacre Began#Pan Atlantic#Confederacy#The German Texans#Unionists
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Little-Known History Of America’s Sundown Towns — Which Banned Black People After Dark

Known for excluding Black people and other minorities, sundown towns are historically all-white communities in the United States with extremely troubling pasts. For much of the 20th century, thousands of all-white American towns forbade Black people from being within the city limits after nightfall. These communities were known as “sundown towns” — both to residents and those passing through. And a lot of them were outside the South.
POLITICS
CBS Austin

Texans protest anti-immigration policies with car caravan at Texas Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas - Immigration activists have traveled to Austin from Texas border towns. A two-day 100-car caravan ended at the Texas Capitol Saturday after leaving El Paso and making stops in San Antonio. Activists said they feel Governor Greg Abbott and state leaders are targeting immigrants and people of color...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Haaland: Petito case a reminder of missing Native Americans

Speaking in personal terms, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said extensive news media coverage of the disappearance and death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito while on a cross-country trip should be a reminder of hundreds of Native American girls and women who are missing or murdered in the United States Haaland, the first Native American Cabinet secretary, said that her heart goes out to Petito's family, but that she also grieves for “so many Indigenous women'' whose families have endured similar heartache “for the last 500 years.''The search for Petito generated a whirlwind of news coverage, especially on cable television, as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox4kc.com

Kansas man arrested in the January riot at the U.S. Capitol

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A federal complaint filed in court claims a Wichita man is one of the people who took part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The complaint names and charges Mike Eckerman, 37, of Wichita with:. Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. Civil...
KANSAS STATE
Vice

Exclusive: Video Shows Alleged Mexican Special Forces Busting Cartel Boss Out of Prison

MEXICO CITY—Numerous surveillance videos leaked to VICE World News show gunmen in Mexican special forces uniforms breaking a cartel boss out of jail just miles from the U.S. border. The shocking footage shows at least four gunmen wearing bulletproof vests with the logo of the Mexican Navy special forces (UNOPES for its Spanish acronym) storming the jail with surprising ease.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Marine fired for slamming military over Afghan exit issues warning to superiors

The maverick Marine fired after he released a now-viral video slamming the US military for botching the exit from Kabul, issued a clear threat to his aging superiors Saturday. “The baby boomer’s turn is over,” Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller told The Post. “I demand accountability, at all levels. If we don’t get it, I’m bringing it.”
MILITARY
NME

KISS’ Gene Simmons condemns “evil” politicians as he continues support for COVID-19 vaccine mandate

KISS‘ Gene Simmons has condemned politicians in Florida and Texas in a new interview as he again expresses his support for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Speaking to 95.5 KLOS, via Blabbermouth, Simmons has once again shown his support for making vaccines mandatory by law, saying: “Should there be a mandate, which means a law, that you must get vaccinated? Yes, there should be.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy