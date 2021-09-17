Inside The Nueces Massacre, When Confederate Soldiers Murdered German Immigrants For Opposing Slavery
On August 10, 1862, Confederate troops slaughtered a group of German Texans who were attempting to join the Union Army. A year after the United States erupted in Civil War, Texas Hill Country saw internal bloodshed of its own. The area was divided between German immigrants who opposed slavery and the Confederates who enforced it. On Aug. 10, 1862, those tensions boiled over in a brutal slaughter known as the Nueces Massacre.allthatsinteresting.com
