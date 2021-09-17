CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Draper, UT

Draper family: Airbnb no help after someone lists their home as a rental & guests started showing up

By Matt Gephardt, Sloan Schrage, KSL TV
KSLTV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDRAPER, Utah — Airbnb is wildly popular, as over 4 million hosts use the home-sharing site to provide travelers a place to crash. But when two guests landed on a doorstep in Draper, it caused a big problem for the homeowners because they didn’t put their house on Airbnb — someone else did.

ksltv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Dozens to be evicted as mobile home park is redeveloped

LAYTON, Utah — Layton City has not received plans yet, but the owners of a mobile home park reportedly want to put in a combination of businesses and apartments. This change will force residents out of their homes. Some of that could start happening by next spring. Many homeowners at...
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

No home for tiny homes: Living small hits roadblocks in Utah communities

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s got four wheels, costs about as much as a nice car, and lets you call anywhere home. Living in a tiny home is an attractive option for many, as the average rent for a two bedroom apartment in Utah has surged to $1,200 per month. But there’s one big problem plaguing tiny home enthusiasts in Utah’s hot housing market: where can they park?
UTAH STATE
newfolks.com

7 family-friendly Airbnb rentals in Texas

Texas is a warm, friendly, inviting state that is known for its hot weather and its delicious food. If you want to show your kids some history by taking them to the Alamo or let them learn to square dance to the best country music, Texas will offer the whole family non-stop excitement.
TEXAS STATE
fox4kc.com

Viral TikTok shows how to find hidden cameras at Airbnb rentals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A viral video on TikTok is getting a lot of attention after a cyber security expert showed how easy it is for Airbnb hosts to hide surveillance cameras in their property. Experts in tracking down hidden devices say there are simple ways you can find the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Draper, UT
State
Utah State
KSLTV

Officials flip the parking strips of four Salt Lake County homes

SALT LAKE COUNTY — As the drought intensified over the summer, many Utahns made adjustments in their landscapes to save water. The state helped set an example Tuesday by flipping the parking strip for four eager homeowners in Salt Lake County. “We’re saving water. We’re converting a park strip. We’re...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
cntraveler.com

Our Guide to Vacation Rental Websites: Airbnb, Vrbo, and More

All products featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. While we love a good hotel, vacation rentals have a lot of appeal. For families with kids, vacation homes offer the much-needed...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Ksl
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Furnished Single Family Home rental

This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is located in Bay Highlands. The entire house is conveniently located on one floor and is perfect for families young, seasoned, or both. The home is beautifully decorated with artwork and artifacts from around the world. The warm atmosphere is comforting with just enough room for families to have togetherness and space at the same time. Bay Highlands is a private community surrounded by woodlands and the waters of Black Walnut Creek. Bay Highlands is both serene and picturesque. It is in close proximity to 2 parks, and a playground around the corner. A boat ramp is nearby for the launch of canoes and kayaks. There is also a golf cart available for access to the community.
HIKING
architecturaldigest.com

6 Pet-Friendly Airbnb Rentals Across North America

When you need a getaway with your furry friend (or don’t have a pet-sitting option available), check in to a pet-friendly Airbnb rental with plenty of space to spread out and travel comfortably. Any pet owner can filter for dog-friendly and cat-friendly Airbnbs with the “pets allowed” option, but, in true Clever fashion, we wanted to make sure to round up some of the best options around from a design perspective. A few tips: Be sure to thoroughly read the listing or communicate with the host to determine if there are certain caveats like a pet fee, an extra cleaning fee, or if small dogs rather than bigger animals are allowed. Whether you’re looking for a vacation rental with tons of hiking trails or a glamping accommodation with tons of outdoor space, here are some of the best pet-friendly Airbnbs:
PETS
county10.com

This week’s #Listed features move-in ready, family homes

UNDER $300,000 – MOVE-IN READY, FAMILY HOMES. Price: $275,000 Click here for more info and pictures. Great Country Property with Super Updates! This home boasts a new metal roof, new Low E windows, new flooring, and new paint. New metal siding to be installed by the middle of October. There are 3 beds, 2 baths, and an additional family room with a stairway down to the partial basement that is unfinished and waiting for your finishing touch! New decks front/back and new septic system. Private well and a nice storage shed included. Call Lynn Ritter for your private viewing today.
RIVERTON, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
The Independent

Bank and community raise $71,000 for elderly man who accidentally paid wrong person

An 88-year-old great-grandfather no longer faces the prospect of losing his home, after his community and a bank came together to raise $71,400 (£37,900) after he mistakenly transferred his funds to the wrong person.Gordon Layton, from Bundaberg, Queensland, Australia, had been trying to transfer the large sum of money to pay for a house that had been moved onto a block of land that he owned.By accident, Mr Layton moved the funds from his ING bank account to the wrong ANZ account on 14 June.Within hours of the transaction Mr Layton and his daughter, Jacqui Morrison-White, realised the error...
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Woman Posts Tragic Message with Photo of Gabby Petito on Laundrie Family’s Lawn

“I was here once.” Someone has put up a heartbreaking memorial for Gabby Petito in the front lawn of the Laundrie’s Florida residence, as footage shows. “Our producer Donna is at the house while we are at the reserve. She sent me this video – someone posted pictures on the Laundrie’s front lawn with the words “I was here once,” posts News Nation Now correspondent Brian Entin on Twitter mid-Friday.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy