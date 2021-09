Law enforcement officers came out in huge numbers to surround the Capitol on Saturday over concerns that a rally in support of detained Jan. 6 rioters would be marked by violence. Turns out all the concern was for naught as journalists and officers far outnumbered the attendees. Overall there were somewhere between 400 to 450 people inside the designated protest area, the Capitol Police said. But many of those were likely just journalists and bystanders and the real number of participants was likely closer to 200. The number of protesters was so small that a one point journalist lined up for interviews. Throughout the whole day, police arrested only four people and seized two weapons.

