Sam Adams is getting ready to roll out their new beer but this one is making headlines for being so strong that it's actually banned in 15 states. Every two years Samuel Adams releases their Utopia beers, their highest alcohol-containing beer. Their newest one comes out on October 11th and has an ABV of 28%. No wonder why it's called Utopia. A beer like that will take you to higher level of happiness.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO