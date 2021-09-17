CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cattaraugus County, NY

Great Lakes Cheese plant is moving out of Allegany County to it’s next door neighbor, Cattaraugus County

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vlosi_0bzaNL1f00

After investing in the Great Lakes Cheese plant, Allegany County will watch it move to Cattaraugus County and take with it 200 new jobs and a $500 million manufacturing plant.

After searching for two years, the company settled on moving to Franklinville.

The plant is leaving Cuba, New York.

The Cuba plant is expected to close in 2025 and the construction for the new plant in Franklinville will begin in 2022.

Most Allegany employees that work for the plant are going to just commute to Franklinville.

The plan was originally for the plant to stay in Allegany County and move to an area in Amity, but the landowner refused to sell.

Right now, Allegany County plans to explore future options for the soon-to-be vacant plant in 2025.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 2

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Governor Kathy Hochul announces plan to declare a state of emergency surrounding expected healthcare worker shortage

Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled her plan for the expected shortage of healthcare workers with the vaccine mandate happening Monday. A state of emergency will be declared to employ qualified licensed healthcare professionals from other states, countries, those who recently graduated, and those that have retired in New York State. The...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Franklinville, NY
Franklinville, NY
Business
County
Cattaraugus County, NY
Cattaraugus County, NY
Business
Allegany County, NY
Business
County
Allegany County, NY
Franklinville, NY
Government
Cattaraugus County, NY
Government
City
Cuba, NY
Allegany County, NY
Government
FingerLakes1.com

Wayne County Rental Housing Panel Event Oct. 5

The Wayne County Economic Development and Planning department is continuing to evaluate and assist in the provision and preservation of affordable housing options across the County. As part of this ongoing effort, they have been offering free online educational workshops for local landlords on Tuesdays in September. The concluding event will be an in-person Rental Housing Panel discussion on Tuesday, October 5th at 5 p.m. at the Newark Kountry club meeting room, 2 Country Club Drive in the Village of Newark. Local and regional landlords, property developers or managers, as well as non-profit housing providers, housing assistance program administrators, rental industry professionals, and local officials are welcome to attend.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Plant#The Great Lakes#Great Lakes Cheese#Allegany
FingerLakes1.com

New officers elected at the Seneca County Democratic Committee reorganization meeting

At its biennial reorganization meeting this week, the Seneca County Democratic Committee elected new officers. David Wood (Town of Ovid) stepped into the chair’s position held by Susan Ottenweller (Town of Fayette). After a career in the military and government, Wood retired to Ovid and became involved in community efforts including various planning boards, the STEPS program, and the formation of the Ovid Farmers’ Market. He is currently a Village of Ovid Trustee. He and his wife Marylinda also take every occasion to enjoy New York’s incredible outdoor recreational opportunities as often as possible.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Governor Kathy Hochul announces and improved and extended fishing season for New Yorkers

If you love fishing, you’re in luck because the season has been extended and fishing conditions have been improved. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the New York State Canal Corporation is again increasing regulated water releases from the Erie Canal into Lake Ontario tributaries in Western New York this fall to extend fishing opportunities and enhance world-class fishing destinations. Now in its second year, the pilot program through the New York Power Authority’s Reimagine the Canals initiative is improving spawning conditions and enhancing angling opportunities in Monroe, Orleans, and Niagara counties -an effort that helps to increase tourism and bolster local businesses.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
iPad
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy