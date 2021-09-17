Great Lakes Cheese plant is moving out of Allegany County to it’s next door neighbor, Cattaraugus County

After investing in the Great Lakes Cheese plant, Allegany County will watch it move to Cattaraugus County and take with it 200 new jobs and a $500 million manufacturing plant.

After searching for two years, the company settled on moving to Franklinville.

The plant is leaving Cuba, New York.

The Cuba plant is expected to close in 2025 and the construction for the new plant in Franklinville will begin in 2022.

Most Allegany employees that work for the plant are going to just commute to Franklinville.

The plan was originally for the plant to stay in Allegany County and move to an area in Amity, but the landowner refused to sell.

Right now, Allegany County plans to explore future options for the soon-to-be vacant plant in 2025.

