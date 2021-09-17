CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celiac Disease: Symptoms, Causes and Treatment

By Vanessa Caceres
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn autoimmune condition, celiac disease is when gluten damages your small intestine. Celiac disease – also known as celiac sprue or gluten intolerance – is a genetic disease that results in the inability to properly digest gluten, a type of protein found in wheat, barley and rye. When a person with celiac disease eats gluten, it causes damage in the small intestine. About 1% of people around the world have celiac disease, according to the Celiac Disease Foundation.

